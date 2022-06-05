Philadelphia mass shooting - live: Three dead and 11 injured in busy nightlife area
Mass shootings across the US on Saturday in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Texas and Michigan
Three people have been killed and 11 others injured in a mass shooting in Philadelphia late on Saturday after a gunman opened fire into a large crowd.
Police said that multiple gunshots were heard shortly before midnight in the busy downtown area of South Street with reports of “several gunmen” at the scene.
A police officer responded by firing one shot in the direction of a suspected shooter, Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace told NBC Philadelphia. One suspect dropped their firearm and fled the scene, authorities said.
Fourteen people were caught in the crossfire. Two men and one woman later died in hospital from gunshot wounds.
Officers weren’t releasing the identities of the deceased or wounded, but according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the victims included a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman.
On Saturday alone, four people were killed and 28 injured in a series of mass shootings across the country, including in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Arizona on Saturday, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Surveillance video shows chaos erupting after gunmen open fire on crowded South Street
Surveillance video footage from a business in downtown Philadelphia captured the chaotic scene that erupted after police say several gunmen opened fire on the busy nightlife scene.
In the video, shared by Fox News reporter Marcus Espinoza, hundreds of people can be seen standing outside of restaurants and bars in close proximity to one another.
The clip then shows the crowd of people begin to race away from the bustling intersection after they presumably heard the gunmen opening fire.
Police who had been patrolling the street, as is standard procedure on the weekends, reported that they saw “several active shooters shooting into the crowd” and afterwards recovered two semi-automatic handguns from the shooting scene.
No arrests have been made and officers were still engaged in an active manhunt early into Sunday morning.
Philadelphia mayor: ‘ I will continue to fight to protect our communities’
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney extended his condolences to the familes and friends of the Saturday night shooting in his city, saying that the events that transpired last night were “beyond devastating”.
“Once again, we see lives lost and people injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence,” the mayor tweeted. “Our city and country have experienced a steep rise in gun violence over the past few years. We’ve spent these years grappling with this epidemic—doing everything not only to stop it but to try to understand why the violence continues—it’s senseless, needless and deeply troubling.”
“Until we address the availability and ease of access to firearms, we will always be fighting an uphill battle. As Mayor, I will continue to fight to protect our communities and urge others to advocate for stronger laws that keep guns out of the hands of violent individuals,” he tweeted in a thread.
Three dead and 11 injured in mass shooting in downtown Philadelphia
Several gunmen reportedly opened fire on a busy Saturday night crowd in downtown Philadelphia, killing three people and injuring at least 11, the authorities said.
Officers were patrolling the city’s bustling South Street, a popular weekend destination lined bars and restaurants, when they saw “several active shooters shooting into the crowd”, Inspector D F Pace with the Philadelphia Police Department said at an early morning news conference Sunday.
”You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Inspector Pace said.
A police officer at the scene who was standing within 10 to 15 yards of one of the suspected gunmen made opened fire on the man, the inspector told NBC Philadelphia.
The gunman dropped his firearm, but managed to escape arrest. Police are still actively searching the area for the suspects and no arrests have been made.
Two firearms were recovered at the scene and “numerous”shell casings lined the block, authorities said.
Three dead and 11 injured in mass shooting in Philadelphia
Four people died and 28 people were injured in a series of mass shootings across the US on Saturday
