Philadelphia mass shooting - live: Governor Tom Wolf says ‘enough, let’s act’ as gun violence kills three
Mass shootings across the US on Saturday in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Texas and Michigan
Three people have been killed and 11 others injured in a mass shooting in Philadelphia late on Saturday after a gunman opened fire into a large crowd.
Police said that multiple gunshots were heard shortly before midnight in the busy downtown area of South Street with reports of “several gunmen” at the scene.
A police officer responded by firing one shot in the direction of a suspected shooter, Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace told NBC Philadelphia. One suspect dropped their firearm and fled the scene, authorities said.
Fourteen people were caught in the crossfire. Two men and one woman later died in hospital from gunshot wounds.
The victims of the shooting were identified by police as 22-year-old Kristopher Minners, 27-year-old Alexis Quinn and 34-year-old Gregory “Japan” Jackson, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
On Saturday alone, four people were killed and 28 injured in a series of mass shootings across the country, including in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Arizona on Saturday, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
What do the survivors of recent US shootings want? An Ar-15 ban.
The 19 students and two teachers killed during the mass school shooting in Uvalde last week all had different stories, hopes and dreams. But one thing many of their surviving family members share is a desire to see the AR-15 semiautomatic rifle used in the massacre outlawed or severely restricted.
The gun, a civilian version of a gun American troops used in Vietnam, is both extremely popular among consumers and mass shooters, who used some version of an AR-15-style rifle during the massacres in Buffalo, Aurora, Sandy Hook, Christchurch, and many more cities around the world that now evoke the image of horrific gun violence.
But many parents in Uvalde and legislators around the country are trying to take this gun off the streets after the Texas massacre, the second deadliest school shooting in US history.
Philadelphia Governor: ‘Enough gun violence. Enough deaths. Let’s act'
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf reacted to Saturday night’s deadly mass shooting by first offering his thoughts to the families and friends mourning their loved ones, but then quickly pivoted to make his tweet a rallying cry for “act” on gun violence.
“11 injured and 3 dead in a shooting on South Street in Philadelphia last night. My thoughts are with those injured and the loved ones left mourning,” the Democrat tweeted on Sunday morning following the brazen attack in his state’s largest city. “Legislators: Enough gun violence. Enough deaths. Let’s act.”
Philadelphia DA urges lawmakers to boycott NRA
Phildelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner described the day leading up to the mass shooting in Philadelphia as a largely positive one, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
The bars and restaurants of the legendary South Street were bursting with people, as a concert had taken place in the area earlier that night and even more had flocked to the area for weekend celebrations on the eve of the 50th Philadelphia first Gay Pride Day parade.
The follownig day, Mr Krasner told the Inquirer that Saturday’s shooting was “as bad as it gets”. Later in the day, the district attorney took a much stronger stance on social media, where he advised lawmakers to avoid accepting donations from the lobbying groups that advocate for guns, specifically calling out the National Rifle Association.
“The terrible crimes last night on South Street tell our Pennsylvania legislators it’s time for real action. Boycott NRA lobbyists, boycott NRA donations, and bring real common sense gun regulation to Pennsylvania. Now,” Mr Krasner tweeted.
In 2021, Mr Krasner won reelection in a contest that largely tested his progressive and anti-mass-incarceration approach, all of which was happening amid the city’s rise in deadly gun violence.
President Joe Biden delivered a plea for action on gun violence on Thursday as the US reels from a spate of mass shootings, including horrific massacres in New York, Texas and now Pennsylvania.
While the president delivered a rare prime time address, members of the Senate, away from Washington on recess, began discussions on a possible compromise piece of legislation in response to the shocking scenes of slaughter which unfolded at a supermarket, an elementary school and a hospital over the past few weeks.
Senior Washington correspondent Eric Garcia writes for The Independent in a recent op-ed that while members from both parties are crossing the aisle, Republicans hold all the cards in this negotiation. And they also have a lot more to gain from walking away than from coming to a bigger agreement, he writes.
Four people killed and 28 injured on Saturday in a series of mass shootings
Between Friday morning and late Saturday night, the US recorded six separate mass shootings across the country. On Saturday alone, there were four deadly shootings that killed four people and injured at least 28, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks the deadly events.
The United States has seen 240 mass shootings so far in 2022, which is defined by the non-profit organisation an incident involving four or more people being shot or killed at one time.
Early on Saturday morning, a 14-year-old girl was killed and eight other individuals were injured after a shooting at a Phoenix strip mall. According to initial police reports, around 100 people had gathered inside the building for a party when a fight broke out shortly before 1am. This escalated into a series of shootings that took place inside the building, in the parking lot and on the street outside.
In Michigan, four people were reportedly shot in Escorse, about a 20 minute drive away from Detroit, while in El Paso, five teens sustained injuries after they were shot during a graduation party, according to the KVIA.com.
This recent spate of gun violence comes on the heels of last weekend’s deadly Memorial Day celebrations, which clocked-in at least 12 mass shootings on the Saturday, Sunday and holiday Monday.
Who were the shooters
Police have yet to make any arrests in connection with Saturday’s shooting and have not identified any suspects wanted in relation with the mass shooting that left three people dead and nearly a dozen injured.
One of the officers at the scene took a shot at one of the suspected gunmen when he saw the man firing into the busy crowd. The man, who was standing within 10 to 15 yards of the officer, then dropped his weapon and took off on foot, Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace said in an early morning news conference on Sunday.
Two semi-automatic wepaons were retrieved from the scene and “numerous” shell casings were scattered along the blocks where the violence erupted, police said.
Philadelphia Pride March kicks off, tinged with fears from Saturday night shooting
Crowds of people met Sunday morning in downtown Philadelphia to kick off the PHL Pride March, which this year marks the 50th anniversary of Philadelphia’s first Gay Pride Day.
At 11am, hundreds of people gathered at the north end of Independence Mall in front of the Constitution Center at 5th and Arch Streets, just a short walk away from the site where, only hours earlier, several gunmen opened fire on a crowd not much smaller than the one preparing to march in Sunday’s parade.
Videos online show hundreds of people taking part in the festivities in what turned out to be a day graced with perfect, sunny parade weather.
But not everyone online was posting selfies of themselves enjoying Sunday’s parade. Some took to posting about how, while they wished they could be downtown, they just didn’t feel safe in light of Saturday night’s shooting.
“packed a first aid kit for gunshot wounds before heading to phl pride today in case there’s another shooting. normal world,” tweeted one user just hours before the march began.
“I want to go to the PHL Pride March this morning, but after last night’s fatal shooting on South Street, I’m scared to even be out during the day. Especially around large groups,” wrote one Twitter user.
“I was just thinking this, wow!” tweeted another user in response.
3 dead and 14 injured in shooting outside Tennessee bar
A shooting outside a bar in Chattanooga, Tennessee, overnight left three people dead and 14 injured, according to police.
Two people died from gunshot wounds, while another was hit by a fleeing car, as chaos ensued when multiple shooters are believed to have opened fire early on Sunday, Chattanooga police chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference.
“We’re trying to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this taking place,” she said on Sunday.
Among the 17 impacted by the shooting, 16 are adults.
3 dead and 14 injured in shooting outside Tennessee bar
Shooting is believed to be isolated indicident, according to police
What we know about the victims killed in the Philadelphia shooting
Three people were killed after gunmen brazenly opened fire into a crowd of people in downtown Philadelphia on Saturday night.
Fourteen people in total were caught in the crossfire, with 11 of them being injured.
So far, officers have revealed that two men and one woman were among the people killed in the mass shooting, all of whom suffered gunshot wounds and later died in hospital.
The victims of the shooting were identified by police as 22-year-old Kristopher Minners, 27-year-old Alexis Quinn and 34-year-old Gregory “Japan” Jackson, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Ten victims were transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital to be treated, where three remain in stable condition while four others have been discharged. The remaining three were the victims who died while receiving treatment at the hospital following the attack, The New York Times reported.
Watch: Police investigate after gunmen open fire in Philadelphia
On Saturday night, several gunmen opened fire at Second and South Streets in downtown Philadelphia, killing three and wounding at least 11.
In the immediate aftermath, the chaos from the night before still marred the city streets, with bullet holes breaking storefront windows, and blood staining the sidewalks where weekend revellers got caught in the crossfire of the brazen attack.
Watch the video below to see what the scene looked like in the early morning hours after the attack.
