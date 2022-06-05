✕ Close Police investigate after gunmen open fire in Philadelphia killing 3 and injuring 11

Three people have been killed and 11 others injured in a mass shooting in Philadelphia late on Saturday after a gunman opened fire into a large crowd.

Police said that multiple gunshots were heard shortly before midnight in the busy downtown area of South Street with reports of “several gunmen” at the scene.

A police officer responded by firing one shot in the direction of a suspected shooter, Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace told NBC Philadelphia. One suspect dropped their firearm and fled the scene, authorities said.

Fourteen people were caught in the crossfire. Two men and one woman later died in hospital from gunshot wounds.

The victims of the shooting were identified by police as 22-year-old Kristopher Minners, 27-year-old Alexis Quinn and 34-year-old Gregory “Japan” Jackson, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

On Saturday alone, four people were killed and 28 injured in a series of mass shootings across the country, including in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Arizona on Saturday, according to the Gun Violence Archive.