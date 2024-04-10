Philadelphia shooting live updates: At least two people shot and four in custody after gunfire at Ramadan festival
At least four suspects have been arrested, according to local reports
Two people have been shot at a Ramadan event in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, prompting police to flock to the scene, according to AP.
The incident occurred around 2.30pm during an event where hundreds had gathered to celebrate the holiday near Wyalusing Avenue in Philadelphia, Fox29 reports.
The total number of victims and those who fired shots is unknown, although NBC 10 reported that a police officer fired back.
Four people have been taken into custody, according to the ABC 6. It is unclear if police are considering the four suspects at this time.
Pennsylvania Sen Bob Casey tweeted on Wednesday, “My office has been in touch with local officials on the shooting at a Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia. As we gather more details, I urge everyone to stay safe and listen to law enforcement.”
What police are saying
Five individuals are under arrest -- four of whom are carrying weapons, police told NBC10.
Three individuals were shot, including a 15-year-old was shot by a police officer, authorities said.
“99 per cent of the people at this event were good people,” one police officer told the outlet.
One police patrol wagons struck a child, police also said.
What we know about the shooting:
A shooting broke out in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon at an Eid al-Fitr festival.
The total number of victims and their conditions is currently unknown, but at least two people have been confirmed shot, reports say.
Four people have been taken into police custody so far.
One person reportedly was hit by a car while they were trying to flee the scene of the shooting. Their condition is also unknown.
The Philadelphia Fire Department told CBS News that at least one person was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment.
Live feed: Police respond to reports of shooting in Philadelphia
Police are responding to the scene in West Philadelphia after a shooting broke out at a Ramadan festival.
Four people have been arrested so far, reports say.
It’s unclear how many have been injured at this time.
You can watch the live feed here:
Live: Police respond to reports of shooting in Philadelphia
Live: Police respond to reports of shooting in Philadelphia
Pennsylvania Democratic Rep Chrissy Houlahan says she is ‘ heartbroken’ over shooting
Pennsylvania Sen Bob Casey reacts to shooting
Multiple guns have been seized, reports say
Four suspects arrested at Philadelphia shooting
Multiple people have reportedly been injured after a shooting occurred at an Eid al-Fitr event in West Philadelphia, according to CBS News, citing city police.
Local sources said the incident occurred during a festival where hundreds had gathered to celebrate the holiday near Wyalusing Avenue in Philadelphia, Fox29 reports.
Here is what we know so far...
Multiple people shot during Eid festival in Philadelphia
The total number of victims and their conditions is currently unknown