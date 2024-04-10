✕ Close Eid shooting witness talks about terrifying events

Two people have been shot at a Ramadan event in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, prompting police to flock to the scene, according to AP.

The incident occurred around 2.30pm during an event where hundreds had gathered to celebrate the holiday near Wyalusing Avenue in Philadelphia, Fox29 reports.

The total number of victims and those who fired shots is unknown, although NBC 10 reported that a police officer fired back.

Four people have been taken into custody, according to the ABC 6. It is unclear if police are considering the four suspects at this time.

Pennsylvania Sen Bob Casey tweeted on Wednesday, “My office has been in touch with local officials on the shooting at a Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia. As we gather more details, I urge everyone to stay safe and listen to law enforcement.”