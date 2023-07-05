✕ Close Philadelphia mass shooting leaves 4 dead, 2 injured: Police

The suspect accused of killing five victims in a mass shooting in the Kingsessing neighbourhood of Philadelphia on the eve of July 4 is set to appear in court on Wednesday to be arraigned on murder charge.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced on Tuesday that the 40-year-old accused shooter – who has not been publicly named but is believed to use they/them pronouns – is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and weapons offences.

The shooting unfolded at around 8.30pm on Monday when the shooter, dressed in a bullet-proof vest and ski mask and armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, “wreaked havoc, firing with a rifle at their victims seemingly at random”, said police.

Five people were killed in the attack: Lashyd Merritt, 20; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; Daujan Brown, 15; and Joseph Wamah Jr, 31.

Two children – aged two and 13 – were also shot but are in stable condition. The two-year-old’s twin and a 33-year-old woman were also injured with broken glass.

On Wednesday, following a deadly few days, President Joe Biden called on Republican lawmakers to “come to the table on meaningful, commonsense reform” on gun control.