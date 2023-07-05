Philadelphia mass shooting – live: ‘Masked’ Kingsessing suspect to be arraigned on murder charges today
Kingsessing shooting suspect is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and weapons offences
The suspect accused of killing five victims in a mass shooting in the Kingsessing neighbourhood of Philadelphia on the eve of July 4 is set to appear in court on Wednesday to be arraigned on murder charge.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced on Tuesday that the 40-year-old accused shooter – who has not been publicly named but is believed to use they/them pronouns – is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and weapons offences.
The shooting unfolded at around 8.30pm on Monday when the shooter, dressed in a bullet-proof vest and ski mask and armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, “wreaked havoc, firing with a rifle at their victims seemingly at random”, said police.
Five people were killed in the attack: Lashyd Merritt, 20; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; Daujan Brown, 15; and Joseph Wamah Jr, 31.
Two children – aged two and 13 – were also shot but are in stable condition. The two-year-old’s twin and a 33-year-old woman were also injured with broken glass.
On Wednesday, following a deadly few days, President Joe Biden called on Republican lawmakers to “come to the table on meaningful, commonsense reform” on gun control.
Who are the five victims?
Police in Philadelphia identified the five people who were shot and killed in a mass shooting on Monday.
All five victims were men ranging in age from 15 years old to 59 years old. The victims are Lashyd Merritt, 20, Dymir Stanton, 29, Ralph Moralis, 59, Joseph Wamah Jr, 31, and Daujan Brown, 15.
In addition, two children were injured as a result of gunfire. Police did not identify them immediately.
Philadelphia mayor calls on US to ‘re-examine its conscience’
Suspect in custody but not charged
During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, authorities in Philadelphia said the suspected shooter responsible for the mass shooting that left five dead and seven injured was in custody but had been charged yet.
Commanding officer of the Philadelphia Police Department’s homicide unit Ernest Ransom said charges would be “forthcoming”. These charges could include first-degree murder, firearm-related charges and aggravated assault.
Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw assured the community that they are “confident” they have the individual responsible in custody and there is “no reason to believe there are additional suspects.”
340 mass shootings to date this year
The Gun Violence Archive, an online database that tracks the number of mass shootings per month and per year has logged 340 mass shootings in the United States this year.
Including the recent Philadelphia shooting, there have been five mass shootings in July – only four days into the month.
President Biden calls on Congress to enact ‘meaningful reforms'
Philadelphia DA calls out lack of gun control in Pennsylvania
Larry Krasner, the district attorney of Philadelphia, gave an impassioned speech about gun control in the state of Pennsylvania during a press conference on Tuesday.
“It is disgusting, the lack of proper gun legislation that we have in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Mr Krasner said.
“It is time for everybody in our legislature, including the ones who would like to walk around with an AR-15 lapel pin in this time, for every one of them to face the voters.”
First victim believed to have been found hours after shooting
In a press conference on Tuesday, law enforcement in the Philadelphia Police Department said the first victim of the mass shooting that took place on Monday is believed to have been an adult male who was not discovered until Tuesday morning.
Though the man was the final victim to have been discovered deceased, authorities believe bullets entered his home as the suspected gunman began firing rounds.