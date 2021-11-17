✕ Close Related video: QAnon Shaman ‘wounded’ at Trump not helping his case

The so-called QAnon Shaman, who wore horns, fur, and facepaint as he took part in the Capitol riot on 6 January, is facing four years in prison.

Jacob Chansley pleaded guilty in September to obstructing an official proceeding for taking part in the siege of Congress when Trump supporters stormed the legislature in an effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory.

Ahead of today’s sentencing, prosecutors have urged District Judge Royce Lamberth to send Chansley to prison for 51 months.

“Defendant Chansley’s now-famous criminal acts have made him the public face of the Capitol riot,” prosecutors argued.

If that sentence is handed down, it would be the toughest penalty issued for a crime committed in relation to the riot. Last week, a former mixed martial artist was sent to prison for 41 months after being filmed punching a police officer during the melee.

Chansley’s defence team have requested a sentence of time served for the time that he has spent in custody since being detained in January. Prison staff have diagnosed Chansley with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety during his time behind bars.

As he pled guilty, Chansley said he was disappointed that he hadn’t received a pardon from former President Donald Trump before he left office.