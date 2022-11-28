Jump to content

Quinton Simon: Missing toddler’s remains found in Georgia landfill, says FBI

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 28 November 2022 23:52
<p>Quinton Simon went missing on 5 October from his home in Savannah, Georgia </p>

(Chatham County Police Department )

The bones found in a Georgia landfill earlier this month belonged to missing toddler Quinton Simon, the FBI has confirmed.

The 20-month-old boy was reported missing by his mother, Leilani Simon, on 5 October and she has since been arrested and charged with malice murder, concealing the death of another person, and other charges.

The youngster’s remains were found on 18 November after authorities conducted a 30-day search during which investigators picked through 1.2m pounds of trash at Savannah’s Superior landfill.

He was last seen alive in the early hours of 5 October at a home in Savannah, where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, his grandparents and siblings.

Ms Simon told police that she woke up later that day to find her son gone and that she believed someone had entered his room and taken him.

FBI officials in Atlanta confirmed the identification of the remains on Monday following DNA analysis.

A preliminary hearing for 22-year-old Leilani Simon has been scheduled for 11 January 2023.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said following her arrest that he did not anticipate any other arrests in the case.

“She has been the sole suspect since the beginning,” Chief Hadley said.

