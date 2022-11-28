Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The bones found in a Georgia landfill earlier this month belonged to missing toddler Quinton Simon, the FBI has confirmed.

The 20-month-old boy was reported missing by his mother, Leilani Simon, on 5 October and she has since been arrested and charged with malice murder, concealing the death of another person, and other charges.

The youngster’s remains were found on 18 November after authorities conducted a 30-day search during which investigators picked through 1.2m pounds of trash at Savannah’s Superior landfill.

He was last seen alive in the early hours of 5 October at a home in Savannah, where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, his grandparents and siblings.

Ms Simon told police that she woke up later that day to find her son gone and that she believed someone had entered his room and taken him.

FBI officials in Atlanta confirmed the identification of the remains on Monday following DNA analysis.

A preliminary hearing for 22-year-old Leilani Simon has been scheduled for 11 January 2023.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said following her arrest that he did not anticipate any other arrests in the case.

“She has been the sole suspect since the beginning,” Chief Hadley said.