R Kelly trial news – live: Singer to face court over sexual abuse charges
R Kelly Accused Of Sexually Abusing Teenage Boy
R&B star R Kelly is due to appear in court on Wednesday as opening statements are made in a case involving decades of alleged sexual abuse carried out by the “I believe I can fly” singer.
The 54-year-old, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, has strongly denied sexually exploiting and humiliating underage girls and boys, who prosecutors say he — and his team — recruited at the height of his fame in the 90s.
He also faces charges of coercion, racketeering and bribery, as well as breaking US federal law by transporting girls for “immoral” acts. The trail comes two years after his arrest, with the trial delayed by Covid.
A jury made up of seven men and five women will ultimately decide his fate, in what his victims say has been a long wait for justice in the #MeToo era. It follows his acquittal of child pornography charges 13 years ago.
Covid measures will be in place in court, with the opening statements to begin on Wednesday afternoon.
Read more:
How the #MeToo era caught up with R Kelly
R Kelly had been handed a reprieve when he was was acquitted in a 2008 child pornography case in Chicago, that allowed his music career to continue for nearly a decade more.
That was until the arrest of Hollywood figure Harvey Weinstein in 2017, whose arrest on charges of sexual assault birthed the #MeToo era, and the fight for women’s rights in the face of alleged assault by high profile male stars.
A number of women who accuse R Kelly of having sexually abused them in their youth came forward, leading to the R&B singer’s arrest in 2019 on charges of racketeering, coercion and bribery — among other charges.
The women's stories received wide exposure through the documentary “Surviving R Kelly”, that showed how R Kelly’s enabled his alleged exploitation of minors for decades. Its release was closely followed by his arrest.
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the federal trial against R&B singer R Kelly, which begin in court in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday