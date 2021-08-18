✕ Close R Kelly Accused Of Sexually Abusing Teenage Boy

R&B star R Kelly is due to appear in court on Wednesday as opening statements are made in a case involving decades of alleged sexual abuse carried out by the “I believe I can fly” singer.

The 54-year-old, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, has strongly denied sexually exploiting and humiliating underage girls and boys, who prosecutors say he — and his team — recruited at the height of his fame in the 90s.

He also faces charges of coercion, racketeering and bribery, as well as breaking US federal law by transporting girls for “immoral” acts. The trail comes two years after his arrest, with the trial delayed by Covid.

A jury made up of seven men and five women will ultimately decide his fate, in what his victims say has been a long wait for justice in the #MeToo era. It follows his acquittal of child pornography charges 13 years ago.

Covid measures will be in place in court, with the opening statements to begin on Wednesday afternoon.

