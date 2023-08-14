✕ Close Woman's body found off of popular trail believed to be missing Maryland woman

Rachel Morin’s mother has broken her silence as the mother-of-five’s killer remains at large.

Morin, 37, was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air at around 6pm Saturday. Her boyfriend Richard Tobin reported her missing that night after she failed to return home and her body was found the following day.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Thursday, Harford County Sheriff’s Office said investigators had been made aware of potential witnesses who may have seen Morin on the trail that night. The witnesses – either three men, two women and two dogs or two men, three women and two dogs – were urged to come forward.

Morin’s family has invited members of the community to meet on 19 August at the William Street entrance of the Ma and Pa trail. Attendees will walk to the end of the first half of the trail and back.

“We are hoping to have a “Trail of Flowers and Light” to line both sides of the trail,” Morin’s sister Rebekah Morin wrote on Facebook. “If you are able to, we ask that you bring flowers ... as we walk Rachel’s last steps.”