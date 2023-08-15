✕ Close Woman's body found off of popular trail believed to be missing Maryland woman

A group of potential witnesses seen on the hiking trail where Rachel Morin was killed have now come forward, according to authorities.

On Thursday, Harford County Sheriff’s Office said investigators had been made aware of potential witnesses who may have seen Morin on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air on Saturday. The witnesses – either three men, two women and two dogs or two men, three women and two dogs – were urged to come forward.

Officials said that these individuals had been identified and were contacted by investigators.

Morin, 37, was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail at around 6pm on 5 August. Her boyfriend reported her missing that night after she failed to return home and her body was found the following day.

Margaret Woltz, who frequently hired Morin’s cleaning services, remembered the slain Bel Air woman as a devoted mother.

“She was very warm and above all she loved her children ... She had a flexible work schedule that allowed her to make sure her kids were always taken care of. We were like grandparents to the kids and we trusted her implicitly,” Ms Woltz told The New York Post.