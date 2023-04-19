Ralph Yarl shooting – update: Suspect Andrew Lester released from jail again as GoFundMe for teen tops $3m
Lester, 84, claims he was ‘scared to death’ when he shot Black teen Ralph Yarl ringing his doorbell
Ralph Yarl shooting suspect Andrew Lester has been released on bond hours after surrendering to Kansas City authorities.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced that the 84-year-old had “surrendered” at a detention centre just before 1.30pm local time Tuesday - more than 20 hours after charges were filed against him. Just after 3pm, reports emerged that he had posted $200,000 bond.
Prosecutors allege that the white homeowner twice shot 16-year-old Ralph, who is recovering at home after being released from the hospital.
Mr Lester told investigators that he had just lain down when the doorbell rang, he picked up a .32 pistol and opened the interior door of his house.
He told police that he saw a Black male pulling on the exterior door and thought he was trying to break into the property. He claimed he was “scared to death” at the boy’s size and feared he was unable to defend himself given his elderly age, the documents state.
Several celebrities including Viola Davis, Halle Berry and Chrissy Teigen have joined in the outrage, speaking out about the case on social media. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe to help Ralph with medical costs has now topped $2.9m.
White House decries Ralph Yarl shooting as part of ‘epidemic’ of gun violence
The White House on Tuesday decried the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl as the latest in an “epidemic” of gun violence that appears to be continuing unabated across the United States.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the attack on the Missouri teenager, who was shot once in the head and once in the arm after ringing the wrong doorbell over the weekend, “devastating” and lamented the sheer number of such events that she has had to address from the briefing room.
Ralph was shot after approaching the wrong house to pick up his younger siblings.
Lester’s grandson says shooting ‘never should have happened’
The grandson of Andrew Lester said that the shooting “never should have happened”.
“It’s just crazy. I wish it didn’t happen,” Daniel Ludwig told The Daily Beast.The shooting happened about 10pm Thursday. Police Chief Stacey Graves said that Ralph Yarl’s parents asked him to pick up his twin brothers at a home on 115th Terrace.
Ralph, an honors student and all-state band member, mistakenly went to 115th Street — a block away from where he meant to be. When he rang the bell, Lester came to the door and shot him in the forehead — then shot him again, in the right forearm.
Mr Ludwig, who described himself as “very close” with his grandfather, said he has often been in precisely the same situation as Ralph, while looking for homes there.
“I’d go to visit my grandpa, and I would get lost on those streets,” he told the outlet. “It’s easy to do. They all look the same and everything.”
The grandson, however, added that he believes Mr Lester felt he was in danger.
Ralph Yarl’s recovery ‘miraculous’, says lawyer
Lee Merritt, Ralph Yarl’s attorney said it is miracle that he’s alive.“Ralph is recovering,” he said while interacting with media outside the courthouse in Clay County on Tuesday.
“He has his good days and bad days,” Mr Merritt was quoted as saying by CBS affiliate KCTV5. He suffered such a severe injury that to complain about anything like a headache seems like a bad idea, because he had a bullet in his brain on Thursday. After doctors scraped that off his brain, his recovery has been miraculous. But, it’s still difficult.”
Ralph’s lawyer said that Clay County prosecuting attorney Zachary Thompson “appears sincere in his effort to get a successful conviction”.
“Again, we’re frustrated with law enforcement, the agents working for him, in their failure and denial to get this family due process come last week,” he added. “No one really owned up to that. We confronted them directly; we know the mistakes that have been made. So, that part is still off-putting.”
Although satisfied with the charges brought against 84-year-old accused Andrew Lester, Mr Merritt said that the family wants to see it throught the sentencing.
“We get that the 16-year-old, unarmed boy didn’t pose a threat but, far too often in America, his skin alone is his weapon. It’s the weaponization of Blackness itself that is what we really feel like this case is about,” Mr Merritt said.
“It’s not only Mr Lester who says he ‘fears for his life’ when he sees Black people. It’s almost every cop who says, ‘I feared for my life,’ as justification for deadly use of force against an unarmed suspect. We hear it every day. We need to address that in our culture. There seems to be an animosity or violence associated with just Blackness alone.”
Missouri’s stand your ground law explained
Missouri has a “stand your ground” law allowing an individual “to use physical force upon another person when and to the extent he or she reasonably believes such force to be necessary to defend himself or herself or a third person from what he or she reasonably believes to be the use or imminent use of unlawful force by such other person”.
Under the law, the individual does not have a duty to retreat before using force on the other person.
Stand your ground and self-defence laws are controversial and have been used to acquit individuals in high-profile cases.
For example, Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty for killing two men and wounding another in a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020.
Prior to this, George Zimmerman avoided conviction for shooting dead Trayvon Martin in Florida in 2012.
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference on Sunday that investigators were reviewing whether or not Andrew Lester was protected by the state’s laws. He was charged on Monday.
What we know about white homeowner charged with shooting Ralph Yarl
Black teenager Ralph Yarl was shot by a white homeowner after he accidentally rang the doorbell at the wrong house while going to collect his brothers.
The 16-year-old’s accidental visit to Andrew Lester’s home in the Northland suburb of Kansas City quickly turned violent and the high school student was left hospitalised with serious injuries.
Instead of going to a home in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri, to pick up his brothers, he mistakenly went to Northeast 115th Street, police said.
Now prosecutors have brought charges against the homeowner, who surrendered to authorities on Tuesday afternoon.
Here is everything we know about the suspect:
US senators denounce shooting of Ralph Yarl
Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri denounced the shooting of a 16-year-old Black teenaged boy in Kansas City after a suspect in the case turned himself in and was released on Tuesday.
Andrew Lester, 84, is accused of shooting Ralph Yarl in the head and hand after the teenager mistakenly rang the doorbell at the wrong home as he tried to collect his younger twin brothers.
Mr Hawley, a former attorney general, said the shooting was “terrible.”
“And I’m glad if he thinks he’s got that facts to charge the case,” he told The Independent. “And I hope that they’ll prosecute this thing and that there’ll be justice.”
Can a doorbell ring justify a 'stand your ground' shooting?
Andrew Lester had already gone to bed when the doorbell rang a little before 10pm. He got up, grabbed a gun and went to check it out.
Seeing a Black male appearing to pull the handle of the front door, police say the 84-year-old white man opened fire. No questions asked.
Mr Lester told police he believed someone was attempting to break into his house.
That belief — though wrong — could become a defense as Mr Lester faces charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action for shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, an honor student who went to the wrong Kansas City address while attempting to pick up his younger siblings.
The case, which has stirred outrage across the country, could shine a light on one of the most common self-defense policies in the US — the right to protect yourself in your home. Most states have some version of a “castle doctrine,” either by law or court precedent, that says residents don’t have to retreat when threatened in their homes but instead can respond with physical force.
About 150 people rallied in support of Ralph Yarl
About 150 supporters attended Tuesday’s rally at police headquarters, chanting “Justice for Ralph” and demanding that the US Department of Justice investigate.
Andrew Lester, the activists said, received preferential treatment because he is white.
Bishop Frank Douglas of the Church of God in Christ, said the US is experiencing its own version of apartheid and that if the shooter had been Black, it would have been “lynching time.”
“We are putting a spotlight to what’s been going on for over 100 years,” the Bishop said. “We got emancipation but we didn’t get love.”
Karen Allman, 61, said she had lived in Lester’s neighborhood for 32 years, although she didn’t know him or hear the shooting. She said she attended Wednesday’s rally to support Yarl and his family because “if we don’t speak out, it’s going to keep happening.”
“I don’t know what they go through on a day-to-day basis being Black,” said Ms Allman, who is white. “But I do know if we don’t stand with them, they don’t have a chance of having any of this fixed.”The assault charge against Mr Lester carries a penalty of up to life in prison.
Mr Lester also was charged with armed criminal action, which has a penalty range of 3-15 years in prison.Charging him with a hate crime would have potentially meant a shorter sentence if he’s convicted, experts said.
Washington University School of Law professor Peter Joy said the state hate crime law is used only to enhance low-level felony or misdemeanor charges.
“What the prosecutor did was charge (Lester) with the highest degree of felony they could charge him with,” he said.
Legal experts believe Mr Lester’s lawyers will claim self-defense under Missouri’s “Stand Your Ground” law, which allows for using deadly force if a person is in fear for their life. Missouri is among roughly 30 states with such statutes.
Robert Spitzer, a professor emeritus of political science at the State University of New York, Cortland, whose research focuses on gun policy and politics, said the Missouri law provides “wide latitude for people to use lethal force.”
St Louis defense attorney Nina McDonnell agreed. She said prosecutors have a strong case but that the Stand Your Ground law defense is a “huge hurdle” to overcome.
“The defendant was in his house and has expressed that he was in fear,” Ms McDonnell said.