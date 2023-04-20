Ralph Yarl – live: Andrew Lester pleads not guilty in court as shooting investigated as a hate crime
Ralph is back home recovering from his injuries after he was shot in the head
Ralph Yarl: Prosecutors charge Kansas City homeowner for shooting teen
Andrew Lester pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and armed criminal action as he made his first appearance over the shooting of Ralph Yarl on Wednesday in Clay County Court.
Following the hearing Lee Merritt, the lawyer for Ralph Yarl’s family, told reporters that the shooting was now being probed by the Justice Department as a hate crime.
“Before I even made it to Kansas City, we reached out to the Department of Justice, myself and my co-counsel Ben Crump, we have some longstanding relationships there,” Mr Merritt said, according to KCUR.
Earlier, a new photo captured Black teenager Ralph Yarl back home recovering from his injuries after he was shot in the head and arm by white homeowner Andrew Lester, when the teen accidentally got the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers.
Lee Merritt, the civil rights attorney representing the family, posted a photo on Twitter of himself with the 16-year-old.
“Ralph Yarl is home and recovering! How the bullet in his head did not cause more extensive damage is truly a miracle. To God be the glory!” wrote Mr Merritt.
Ralph Yarl ‘completely humbled’ by support, says lawyer
Ralph Yarl’s lawyer Lee Merrit said the teen is “completely humbled” by the outpouring of support.“He says, ‘I don’t know why everyone’s making a big deal out of me’,” Mr Merritt said.
“You know, it’s just me, right? It’s not like the president was shot.”Eliana Brannlund said it has been rough not having her friend and fellow band member around at Staley High School.
“He always brought a lot of positivity and smiles to our band class as well as our rehearsals outside of school,” Brannlund said in an interview with The Associated Press.
“I hope people are able to hear about who Ralph is as a person and understand that he is loving, kind and sweet.”
Ralph was shot at about 10pm last Thursday after his mother asked him to pick up his twin brothers at a home on 115th Terrace, Police Chief Stacey Graves has said.
Shot at point-blank range in the head, he miraculously survived the bullet. Only about 10 to 15 per cent of people who are shot in the head survive, said Dr Christopher Kang, the president of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
Ralph Yarl’s aunt says he ‘lost a part of himself’ in shooting
The family of Ralph Yarl has said that the boy “lost a part of himself” when he was shot by a white homeowner for getting the wrong address.
Faith Spoonmore told CNN that – while he is recovering well – he has a long road to recovery ahead, both emotionally and physically.
“He lost a part of himself that day. A lot has changed since that happened,” she said.
“The way in which he’s gonna walk through this world, it’s gonna be totally different because of what happened.”
Key questions remain unanswered in Ralph Yarl shooting
As Ralph Yarl begins a long road to recovery and Andrew Lester faces the possibility of a life sentence on felony charges, Io Dodds explains what we still don’t know about the shooting.
Kansas City mayor says Ralph Yarl was shot ‘because he was existing while Black'
The mayor of Kansas City has said that he believes Ralph Yarl was shot by the white homeowner because of the colour of his skin.
“To pretend that race is not a part of this whole situation would be to have your head in the sand,” Mayor Quinton Lucas told CNN.
“This boy was shot because he was existing while Black.”
Prosecutor have said that their investigation has revealed “a racial component” to the shooting, but the exact nature of this has not been released.
Common mistakes, uncommon reactions in 3 separate shootings
In the span of six days, four young people across the US have been shot — one fatally — for making one of the most ordinary and unavoidable mistakes in everyday life: showing up at the wrong place.
A man shot and wounded two cheerleaders outside a Texas supermarket early Tuesday after one of them said she mistakenly got into his car thinking it was her own.
A group looking for a friend’s house in upstate New York arrived in the wrong driveway only for one of them to be shot to death Saturday night, authorities said.
In Missouri last Thursday, a Kansas City teen was shot twice after going to the wrong home to pick up his younger brothers, raising questions about the state’s “stand your ground law” and heightening racial tensions.
A brief glance of each shooting and the ensuing criminal investigations in Missouri, New York and Texas:
Why did it take so long to charge and arrest Andrew Lester?
We still don’t really know. Andrew Lester gave himself up to the police on Tuesday 18 April, and was released that evening on bail after paying a $200,000 bond.
In fact, Mr Lester had already been taken into custody on the night of the shooting five days earlier, after police reportedly found him standing inside his house behind the shattered glass storm door.
But according to arrest logs and media reports, he was held for less than two hours before being released by the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD).
That raised alarm bells for civil rights activists, given that police officers across the US have frequently justified fatal shootings of unarmed and often Black citizens by claiming, however questionably, that they believed they were at imminent risk of violence.
“We’re frustrated with law enforcement and their failure to take responsibility for the denial of this family’s due process. No one has owned up to it,” Mr Merritt said. “This 16-year-old unarmed boy didn’t actually pose a threat. But far too often in America, his skin alone is his weapon.”
Police and prosecutors have since claimed that they released Mr Lester that night because they could not hold him longer than 24 hours without charging him, and that they did not charge him because officers needed to get a victim statement from Ralph, who was still in hospital in critical condition.
Ralph’s lawyers have contested that, saying that he actually gave an interview to investigators from his hospital bed on Friday – within the 24-hour limit.
“There is no excuse for the release of this armed and dangerous suspect after admitting to shooting an unarmed, non-threatening, and defenceless teenager that rang his doorbell,” the lawyers said prior to Mr Lester surrendering himself.
“We demand swift action from Clay County prosecutors and law enforcement to identify, arrest, and prosecute to the full extent of the law the man responsible for this horrendous and unjustifiable shooting.”
Homeowner who shot Black teen Ralph Yarl pleads not guilty
The 84-year old man who shot Ralph Yarl when the Black teenager went to his door by mistake pleaded not guilty Wednesday in a case that has shocked the country and renewed national debates about gun policies and race in America.
Andrew Lester walked into the courtroom with a cane and spoke quietly during Wednesday’s hearing, his first public appearance since last week’s shooting. Authorities say he shot Yarl, a 16-year-old honor student, first in the head, then in the arm after Yarl came to his door because he had confused the address with the home where he was supposed to pick up his younger brothers.
The case is among three in recent days involving young people who were shot after mistakenly showing up in the wrong places.
A 20-year-old woman was killed in upstate New York when the car she was in pulled into the wrong driveway. In Texas, two cheerleaders were shot after one of them mistakenly got into a car thinking it was hers.
Experts slam ‘appalling’ length of time it took to arrest suspect
Gwen Grant, head of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, condemned the length of time it took to bring the suspect into custody.
“It is appalling and flat-out unacceptable that the shooter remains free. It is extremely difficult to understand why a statement from the victim is required to detain the assailant,” she said.
A KCPD spokesperson told The Kansas City Star that this was only a “cursory” interview, not a formal statement, which would need to be done “away from medical personnel”.
The decision to release Andrew Lester hours after the shooting was a key spark for protests throughout Kansas City over the weekend, and the fact that he was not immediately arrested on Monday 17 April when the charges were announced provoked further outrage.
“This shows that we are less important and that equal justice in the process is not a reality for us,” said Reverend Vernon P Howard, president of the Kansas City branch of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. “The law enforcement agency responsible for the arrest is failing, which starts at the top.”
Neighbour describes helping Ralph Yarl after shooting
The woman, who only wanted to be called Jodi, told KMBC, that she called 911 when the teenager knocked on her doing after being shot.
“I was supposed to pick up my little brothers from their friend’s house. And I went and knocked on the door and the man came to the door with a gun and shot me in the head,” Jodi said Ralph told her.
“He was very alert,” Jodi told the news station.
The woman, who says she is a medical professional, Jodi, got her son to grab towels to support Ralph’s head and put pressure on his wounds.
“Nobody should go through this. That was somebody’s child’s blood I cleaned off the front door,” Jodi said.
And she added: “He’s a very strong, brilliant child that has so much going for him and his future. And this is just sad.”
What we know about the shooting of Ralph Yarl
Black teenager went to pick up his younger brothers from a friend’s house, accidentally rang the doorbell at the wrong address and was shot twice by a white homeowner.
Now, protesters, celebrities and civil rights figures are demanding justice.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports on the case:
