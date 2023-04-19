Ralph Yarl - live: Andrew Lester pleads not guilty in court as shooting investigated as a hate crime
GoFundMe to help Ralph Yarl with medical costs has now topped $3.1m after he was shot by 84-year-old Andrew Lester
Ralph Yarl: Prosecutors charge Kansas City homeowner for shooting teen
Andrew Lester pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and armed criminal action as he made his first appearance over the shooting of Ralph Yarl on Wednesday in Clay County Court.
Following the hearing Lee Merritt, the lawyer for Ralph Yarl’s family, told reporters that the shooting was now being probed by the Justice Department as a hate crime.
“Before I even made it to Kansas City, we reached out to the Department of Justice, myself and my co-counsel Ben Crump, we have some longstanding relationships there,” Mr Merritt said, according to KCUR.
Earlier, a new photo captured Black teenager Ralph Yarl back home recovering from his injuries after he was shot in the head and arm by white homeowner Andrew Lester.
Lee Merritt, the civil rights attorney representing the family, posted a photo on Twitter of himself with the 16-year-old.
“Ralph Yarl is home and recovering! How the bullet in his head did not cause more extensive damage is truly a miracle. To God be the glory!” wrote Mr Merritt.
Police say Ralph, 16, went to pick up his younger brothers from a friend’s house on the night of 13 April.
The teen accidentally got the wrong house and Mr Lester allegedly shot him twice through a glass screen door.
Mr Lester, 84, is scheduled to appear in court in Kansas City, Missouri, for the first time on Wednesday afternoon on two felony charges.
He turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday – more than 20 hours after he was charged – only to be released on bond less than two hours later.
The shooting came just two days before Kaylin Gillis, 20, was shot in a driveway in New York by a homeowner after taking a wrong turn.
Hollywood actors and celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian have spoken out to demand justice for a Black teenager who was shot in the head by a white homeowner in Kansas City.
Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old high school junior, was shot twice last Thursday when he accidentally went to the wrong house to pick up his younger twin brothers.
Protesters have been demanding justice for Ralph and a growing chorus of celebrities are weighing in on the case, voicing outrage over the shooting and the treatment of his accused attacker.
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow wrote on Instagram: “#RalphYarl accidentally rang the doorbell of the wrong house in KCMO. He was trying to pick his younger siblings. The white owner of the hours shot this Black child in the head. He shot him again as Ralph bled out. The shooter is free. No charges. This is America.”
Kim Kardashian also used her platform to condemn the shooting, sharing an infographic of what happened to the teenage boy.
Missouri governor makes statement, a week after shooting
“It is a tragedy anytime a 16-year-old is shot, and Ralph Yarl is no exception. I trust law enforcement to continue conducting a thorough investigation and expect a fair and just result,” tweeted Governor Mike Parson, a Republican, on Wednesday.
It is a tragedy anytime a 16-year-old is shot, and Ralph Yarl is no exception. I trust law enforcement to continue conducting a thorough investigation and expect a fair and just result.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) April 19, 2023
Prosecutors release statement on Ralph Yarl case
Following Andrew Lester’s not-guilty pleas, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson released a statement on the case moving forward.
“Today, an arraignment was held in the case of State of Missouri v. Andrew D. Lester. In Missouri, every defendant is entitled to an initial arraignment where charges are read and a next court date set. In this case, the defendant waived formal reading of the charges and the Court continued the case to June 1, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.
“The purpose of this continuance is to allow the defendant’s attorney, who only filed his entry of appearance today, to review the case and for the State to fulfill its statutory and constitutional obligations to provide discovery to the defendant. From this point forward, the State will be pushing to move this case forward as swiftly as legally permitted.
“While charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation. We are continuing to work with law enforcement to gather any and all evidence available in this case. If anyone in the community has information that would assist in this case, we ask that you please contact the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department or other law enforcement.
“Now that this is an active and pending case, our office is severely limited in the information we can publicly disclose. This is due to our desire to protect the legal integrity of the case and ensure that justice is served for the victim and our community. Despite these restrictions, we will be as transparent as legally permitted and strive to keep the public informed of any developments.”
Justice Department investigating shooting as hate crime, says Ralph Yarl’s lawyer
Lee Merritt, the lawyer for Ralph Yarl’s family, told reporters outside Clay County Courthouse that the shooting was now being probed by the Justice Department as a hate crime.
“Before I even made it to Kansas City, we reached out to the Department of Justice, myself and my co-counsel Ben Crump, we have some longstanding relationships there,” Mr Merritt said, according to KCUR.
“We thought that this was something the DOJ should be looking into. They are (looking into it). It’s under investigation, they’ve received our complaint and now they’re looking into it.”
Mr Merritt was speaking after Andrew Lester pleaded not guilty to shooting the 16-year-old high school student.
“I want him to spend the rest of his life in prison,” Mr Merritt said. “All of his assets are going to become Ralph’s.”
Ralph Yarl to reportedly meet with Ahmaud Arbery’s mother
Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by three white men as he jogged through their neighbourhood in Georgia.
Now his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, who is also represented by lawyer Lee Merritt, asked if he could organise a meeting so she could give her moral support to the Yarl family, according to TMZ.
More details from inside Clay County Court
Mr Lester, 84, used a cane as he made his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon, according to KCUR.
After he entered two not guilty pleas to first-degree assault and armed criminal action, the judge also set his next court date for 1 June at 1.30pm.
Mr Lester will remain out on bond but is banned from possessing any type of weapon, must have no contact with Ralph Yarl’s family and his cell phone will be monitored.
Andrew Lester pleads not guilty to shooting Ralph Yarl
Andrew Lester, the 84-year-old white man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager, has pleaded not guilty in court.