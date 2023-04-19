Ralph Yarl shooting – live: Andrew Lester’s family breaks silence as 84-year-old to appear in court today
GoFundMe to help Ralph Yarl with medical costs has now topped $3.1m after he was shot by 84-year-old Andrew Lester
Ralph Yarl: Prosecutors charge Kansas City homeowner for shooting teen
The family of Andrew Lester has broken its silence for the first time to condemn the white homeowner’s shooting of Black teenager Ralph Yarl.
Mr Lester’s grandson Daniel Ludwig told The Daily Beast that the violent encounter “never should have happened.”
“It’s just crazy. I wish it didn’t happen,” he said.
Mr Lester, 84, is scheduled to appear in court in Kansas City, Missouri, for the first time today on two felony charges.
He turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday – more than 20 hours after he was charged – only to be released on bond less than two hours later.
Police say Ralph, 16, went to pick up his younger brothers from a friend’s house on the night of 13 April.
The teen accidentally got the wrong house and – as he waited outside the door to the home – Mr Lester allegedly shot him twice through a glass screen door.
Ralph suffered gunshot wounds to the head and arm. He was released from the hospital at the weekend.
Several celebrities including Viola Davis and Chrissy Teigen have voiced outrage over the shooting, while a GoFundMe to help Ralph with medical costs has topped $3.1m.
Missouri’s stand your ground law explained:
Missouri has a “stand your ground” law allowing an individual “to use physical force upon another person when and to the extent he or she reasonably believes such force to be necessary to defend himself or herself or a third person from what he or she reasonably believes to be the use or imminent use of unlawful force by such other person”.
Under the law, the individual does not have a duty to retreat before using force on the other person.
Stand your ground and self-defence laws are controversial and have been used to acquit individuals in high-profile cases.
For example, Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty for killing two men and wounding another in a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020.
Prior to this, George Zimmerman avoided conviction for shooting dead Trayvon Martin in Florida in 2012.
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference on Sunday that investigators were reviewing whether or not Andrew Lester was protected by the state’s laws. He was charged on Monday.
Shooting suspect’s family breaks silence for first time
The family of Andrew Lester has broken its silence for the first time to condemn the white homeowner’s shooting of Black teenager Ralph Yarl.
Mr Lester’s grandson Daniel Ludwig told The Daily Beast that the violent encounter “never should have happened.”
“It’s just crazy. I wish it didn’t happen,” he said.
Police say Ralph, 16, went to pick up his younger brothers from a friend’s house on the night of 13 April.
The teen accidentally got the wrong house and – as he waited outside the door to the home – Mr Lester allegedly shot him twice through a glass screen door.
Ralph suffered gunshot wounds to the head and arm. He was released from the hospital at the weekend.
Now, Mr Lester is charged with two felonies over the shooting.
His grandson, who said he is “very close” to Mr Lester, revealed he understands how easy it was for Ralph to get lost on the streets.
“I’d go to visit my grandpa, and I would get lost on those streets,” he said.
“It’s easy to do. They all look the same and everything.”
Ralph Yarl’s mother reveals horror injuries as Black teen had bullet lodged in head for 12 hours
Ralph Yarl had a bullet in his head for 12 hours after Andrew Lester shot him twice through a glass screen door.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Ralph Yarl’s mother reveals horror injuries after shooting
Ralph Yarl had a bullet in his head for 12 hours after Andrew Lester shot him twice through a glass screen door
PICTURED: Andrew Lester’s new mugshot
Shooting suspect Andrew Lester to appear in court today
The white homeowner who shot Black teenager Ralph Yarl twice for going to the wrong house is scheduled to appear in court for the first time today.
Andrew Lester, 84, is scheduled to appear for his arraignment in court in Kansas City, Missouri, according to civil rights attorney Lee Merritt – who is now representing Ralph’s family.
On Monday afternoon, Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson announced that Mr Lester had been charged with two felonies: assault in the first degree, which carries a punishment of 10 to 30 years or life imprisonment, and armed criminal action, which carries a punishment of 3 to 15 years.
Bond was set at $200,000.
Mr Lester turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday – more than 20 hours after he was charged – only to be released on bond less than two hours later.
White House decries Ralph Yarl shooting as part of ‘epidemic’ of gun violence
The White House on Tuesday decried the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl as the latest in an “epidemic” of gun violence that appears to be continuing unabated across the United States.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the attack on the Missouri teenager, who was shot once in the head and once in the arm after ringing the wrong doorbell over the weekend, “devastating” and lamented the sheer number of such events that she has had to address from the briefing room.
“It ... feels like every week, at least once a week, I come to the podium and I talk about this gun violence epidemic that we’re seeing across the country, and how our communities and families across America, yet again, have been devastated by tragic acts of gun violence. And it is not just devastating for me, I’m sure it’s devastating for all of you and your families. It’s devastating for this President, its devastating for our administration ... to have to continue to do that over and over again,” she said.
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg has more:
White House decries Ralph Yarl shooting as part of ‘epidemic’ of gun violence
The White House on Tuesday decried the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl as the latest in an “epidemic” of gun violence that appears to be continuing unabated across the United States.
Ralph Yarl’s classmates hold ‘unity walk’ in campus
Students of Staley High School joined a “unity walk” in support of their high school classmate Ralph Yarl.
“This display of unity is intended to support Ralph in his recovery and have a positive impact on the community,” Susan Hiland, a spokesperson for North Kansas City Public Schools, told NBC affiliate KSHB.
About 1,500 students walked around school’s campus chanting “We love you, Ralph” and “Justice for Ralph”.
“Ralph is an excellent student and talented musician. He maintains a stellar GPA while taking mostly college-level courses. While he loves science and hopes to pursue that career path, his passion is music. Thankfully, we know he is now recovering alongside family,” said North Kansas City Schools Superintendent Dr Dan Clemens.
What to know about shooting at Black teen after home mix-up
Black teen Ralph Yarl was shot twice, in the head and arm, after going to the wrong home in Kansas City, Missouri, to pick up his younger brothers.
Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man, told police he fired at honours student Ralph, 16, out of fear last week. But whether Lester will ultimately claim self-defence in court has yet to be seen. The case raises anew questions about race relations in the United States.
Here’s a look at what happened, where the criminal case stands, how the teen is faring and the role gun laws in Missouri could play in the case.
What to know about shooting of Black teen after home mix-up
Black teen Ralph Yarl was shot twice, in the head and arm, after going to the wrong address in Kansas City, Missouri, to pick up his younger brothers
Biden invites Ralph Yarl to visit Oval Office
President Joe Biden has spoken with Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager who was shot in Kansas City, Missouri, allegedly by a white homeowner after he mistakenly rang the wrong doorbell.
The president phoned the 16-year-old from the White House on Monday afternoon after Ralph had been discharged from hospital.
On Tuesday the White House released a photo of Mr Biden speaking to Ralph and his family on the phone and revealed that the president had invited the high school student to visit him in the Oval Office once he was well enough.
My colleague Sravasti Dasgupta reports:
Biden speaks to Black teen shot after mistakenly knocking on wrong door
White House says the president ‘shared his hope for a swift recovery’ for the boy
White House decries Ralph Yarl shooting as part of ‘epidemic’ of gun violence
The White House on Tuesday decried the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl as the latest in an “epidemic” of gun violence that appears to be continuing unabated across the United States.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the attack on the Missouri teenager, who was shot once in the head and once in the arm after ringing the wrong doorbell over the weekend, “devastating” and lamented the sheer number of such events that she has had to address from the briefing room.
Ralph was shot after approaching the wrong house to pick up his younger siblings.
More in this report:
White House decries Ralph Yarl shooting as part of ‘epidemic’ of gun violence
Mr Biden spoke to the 16-year-old shooting victim on Monday