The family of Andrew Lester has broken its silence for the first time to condemn the white homeowner’s shooting of Black teenager Ralph Yarl.

Mr Lester’s grandson Daniel Ludwig told The Daily Beast that the violent encounter “never should have happened.”

“It’s just crazy. I wish it didn’t happen,” he said.

Mr Lester, 84, is scheduled to appear in court in Kansas City, Missouri, for the first time today on two felony charges.

He turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday – more than 20 hours after he was charged – only to be released on bond less than two hours later.

Police say Ralph, 16, went to pick up his younger brothers from a friend’s house on the night of 13 April.

The teen accidentally got the wrong house and – as he waited outside the door to the home – Mr Lester allegedly shot him twice through a glass screen door.

Ralph suffered gunshot wounds to the head and arm. He was released from the hospital at the weekend.

Several celebrities including Viola Davis and Chrissy Teigen have voiced outrage over the shooting, while a GoFundMe to help Ralph with medical costs has topped $3.1m.