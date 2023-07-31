Rex Heuermann - latest: Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect to face court as wife pleads for privacy
Heuermann will appear at Suffolk County Court on Tuesday morning
Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann is set to appear in court on Tuesday for the first time since he pleaded not guilty in the bombshell case two weeks ago.
Mr Heuermann will face a hearing in the Suffolk County Court beginning at 8am, according to court records.
It comes days after Long Island authorities revealed a “massive amount” of evidence had been recovered from Mr Heuermann’s home in Massapequa - and after his now-estranged wife pleaded for privacy from the public and the media.
The 59-year-old suspect was arrested on 13 July and charged with six counts of murder in the deaths of Amber Castello, Megan Waterman and Melissa Barthelemy. He is also the main suspect in Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ killing.
The women, all women in their 20s who were working as sex workers, went missing in 2009 and 2010 before their remains were found along the stretch of a roadway in the Long Island shoreline community of Gilgo Beach.
Mr Heuermann pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance on 14 July, where he cried: “I didn’t do this.”
Rex Heuermann’s wife pleads for privacy
The estranged wife of Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann has pleaded with the media to respect her family’s privacy.
Asa Ellerup, 59, filed for divorce after Mr Heuermann was charged on 13 July with the murders of three women whose bodies were found on a stretch of Long Island shoreline more than a decade ago.
Police spent 12 days searching the family’s run-down home in Massapequa Park, which has since become a macabre landmark attracting hundreds of true crime enthusiasts and reporters.
The mother of two is yet to comment publicly on Mr Heuermann’s alleged murder spree, but in a statement released through her lawyers Macedonio & Duncan, she asked for space to “regain some normalcy”.
“On behalf of my family and especially my elderly neighbors, who have also had their lives turned upside down by the enormous police presence, in addition to the spectators, and news crews,” Ms Ellerup’s statement read.
Rex Heuermann to appear in court tomorrow morning
Mr Heuermann professed his innocence in his first court appearance as he was ordered held without bail.
The bail issue is likely to come up at Tuesday’s hearing.