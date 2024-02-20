Disgraced YouTuber Ruby Franke set for sentencing in horror child abuse case: Live
Former family vlogger Ruby Franke and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt are both due to be sentenced today on child abuse charges.
Mother-of-six Franke was a YouTube sensation, drawing in millions of subscribers to her channel where she offered parenting advice. But her reputation unravelled when she and Hildebrandt were suddenly arrested in August 2023 for abusing her children.
The arrests came after one of Franke’s sons escaped Hildebrandt’s home and fled to a neighbour’s home, who called 911. The 12-year-old boy was malnourished, had multiple open wounds and was bound with duct tape. Police then found another child also suffering abuse at the home.
The boy later told investigators that Hildebrandt would put cayenne pepper and honey on their wounds that were caused by being tied with the rope, according to arrest warrants.
The two women initially pleaded not guilty to six counts of felony child abuse – but both later entered guilty pleas in December to four counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse. Each count carries of sentence of up to 15 years in prison.
“With my deepest regret and sorrow for my family and my children, guilty,” Franke said as she stood before a judge in December, pleading guilty to a fourth count of aggravated child abuse.
Franke is due to appear in court, as per reports from last year, to finally hear her sentencing, after horrific reports of abuse of her children came to light last year.
The woman who once ran a channel documenting her family’s life and even gave online parental advice now faces four counts of child abuse – with each count carrying a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, the Washington County Attorney’s Office said in September.
While viewers were often concerned about the couple’s harsh parenting styles on their channel “8 Passengers”, such as handing out punishments, including the withholding of food and Christmas presents, it was not until August 2023 that Franke found herself in custody after some of her children were discovered in unimaginable conditions.
Franke’s 12-year-old son allegedly escaped Hildebrandt’s home last summer and was found with wounds and was emaciated; his sister was later found in a similar condition.
Franke and Hildebrandt were both arrested and charged with six counts of child abuse.
But how did the parental-advice-giving family vlogger end up in custody for these charges, what role did Hildebrandt play, and where was her husband when all of this was going down?
Here’s everything we know about the case of Ruby Franke:
Each count carries of sentence of up to 15 years in prison.