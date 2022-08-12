Jump to content
Salman Rushdie - live: Author attacked on stage at New York event

The author, 75, was the target of a ‘fatwa’ by Iranian religious leaders over his 1988 book The Satanic Verses

Bevan Hurley
Friday 12 August 2022 16:51
<p>Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday </p>

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday

(AP)

Author Salman Rushdie has been attacked on stage at a writing event in western New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York state and begin “punching or stabbing” Mr Rushdie as he was being introduced.

The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained, the Associated Press reported.

Salman Rushdie was the subject off death threats over his 1988 novel The Satanic Verses

(2017 Invision)

A suspect has been detained, according to authorities.

Mr Rushdie, 75, was the target of death threats over the publication of his 1988 book The Satanic Verses.

A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Mr Rushdie’s death.

Iran has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Mr Rushdie.

The Indian-born author won the prestigious Booker Prize in 1981 for his seond novel Midnight’s Children.

He went into hiding for several years after the fatwa was issued.

He was knighted in 2007 for “services to literature”, and is a long-term resident of New York City.

Images on social media show a suspect being taken into custody

A man suspected of attacking Salman Rushdie has been taken into custody, according to journalist Ryan Kelly.

Bevan Hurley12 August 2022 16:42
Salman Rushdie attacked on stage

Salman Rushdie was attacked live on stage at an event in western New York state on Friday.

Richard Hall has the details.

Salman Rushdie attacked on stage during event in New York

Author of the Satanic Verses was once the subject of a fatwa issued by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini

Bevan Hurley12 August 2022 16:38

