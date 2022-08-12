Salman Rushdie - live: Author attacked on stage at New York event
The author, 75, was the target of a ‘fatwa’ by Iranian religious leaders over his 1988 book The Satanic Verses
Author Salman Rushdie has been attacked on stage at a writing event in western New York.
An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York state and begin “punching or stabbing” Mr Rushdie as he was being introduced.
The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained, the Associated Press reported.
A suspect has been detained, according to authorities.
Mr Rushdie, 75, was the target of death threats over the publication of his 1988 book The Satanic Verses.
A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Mr Rushdie’s death.
Iran has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Mr Rushdie.
The Indian-born author won the prestigious Booker Prize in 1981 for his seond novel Midnight’s Children.
He went into hiding for several years after the fatwa was issued.
He was knighted in 2007 for “services to literature”, and is a long-term resident of New York City.
Images on social media show a suspect being taken into custody
A man suspected of attacking Salman Rushdie has been taken into custody, according to journalist Ryan Kelly.
Richard Hall has the details.
