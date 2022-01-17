Security guard tackles man trying to rob game room in Houston

A security guard has revealed how he tackled a man who wanted to rob a game room in Houston, Texas.

Trelynn Robinson told reporters he was working on Monday night at Legends Poker Room when a man asked him for money.

That individual, according to Houston’s police department, had been armed with a rifle when he walked into the games room in Richmond, a suburb in the west of Houston, at about 1.30am.

“And he was asking me to give him the money. But instead, I lunged towards him, fought him, wrestled him with the gun,” Mr Robinson said of the individual.

He told ABC13 News: “It started to go off [and] a couple things happened. I was able to tackle him down and put the handcuffs on him, arrest him”.

Police said there were 45 to 50 people at the games room at the time of the attempted robbery, and that 10 to 15 shots were heard before Mr Robinson tacked the man.

He has not been identified by authorities and no further information was available.

Although nobody was hurt in the altercation, Mr Robinson said he had a dislocated shoulder and a graze wound, it was reported.

A number of others also helped tackle the man.

The Independent has approached Houston police for comment.