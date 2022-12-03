Two students charged for allegedly violating medical cadavers
University of Pittsburgh classmates reported Amay Gupta and Sonel Jimenez after spotting them inappropriately touching cadavers
Two University of Pittsburgh students have been charged with abuse of a corpse after classmates allegedly saw them inappropriately touching cadavers during an anatomy lab class.
Amay Gupta and Sonel Jimenez, both 19, improperly touched the medical cadavers during a class at Victoria Hall on 4 November, the University of Pittsburgh Police said in charging documents.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by KDKA, Mr Jiminez was observed by several students using his fingers to violate a female cadaver.
Mr Jimenez, of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, had allegedly admitted touching the female cadaver’s body parts, telling investigators he was curious, KDKA reported.
Mr Gupta, of Fremont, California, was reported by students for making inappropriate remarks and allegedly using his fingers to penetrate a male cadaver’s chest.
He allegedly admitted that he had made an inappropriate comment during the class.
The University of Pittsburgh and campus police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a statement to student paperThe Pitt News, a university spokesperson said they had notified Pitt Police and the university’s Office of Compliance, Investigations and Ethics as soon as they were made aware of the alleged offences.
“The University of Pittsburgh is committed to upholding the dignity of, and respect for, all donors whose selfless acts of giving enhance and enrich education,” a spokesperson said.
“The University is working with the relevant organizations regarding family notifications.”
Victoria Hall is home to the university’s School of Nursing.
Both students are due to make their first appearances in court in January.
