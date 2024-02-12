Jump to content

Bronx subway shooting – live: Six people shot on platform of Mount Eden station

Io Dodds
Monday 12 February 2024 22:48
At least one person is reported dead after six people were shot on a subway station platform Bronx in New York.

The shooting reportedly took place at around 4:47pm at the Mount Eden station on Monday, with few other details yet available.

The city’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said it was rerouting trains around the station, while the New York Police Department (NYPD) advised people to avoid the area of Jerome Ave between Inwood Ave and Townsend Ave.

Follow live updates below.

A reportedly lethal shooting on the New York subway

Good evening. At least six people have been hurt and one is reported to be dead in a shooting on the New York City subway.

Based on early reports, the attack happened at the Mount Eden subway station in the Bronx at around 4:47pm Monday.

We don’t yet know whether this was a mass shooting by a single perpetrator, or something else, but we’ll bring you more information as soon as we have it.

Io Dodds12 February 2024 22:47

