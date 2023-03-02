Former Sweetie Pie star Timothy Norman sentenced to life in prison for plotting nephew’s murder
The disgraced reality TV star and his nephew, 21-year-old Andre Montgomery, both starred in the long-running OWN show
A Missouri judge has sentenced former Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s star Timothy Norman to life in federal prison for arranging the killing of his nephew.
The sentencing on Thursday comes after Norman’s September conviction on conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud charges. Judge John A Ross said the evidence against Norman was “overwhelming,” according to the St Louis Post-Dispatch.
Norman hired two people to kill 21-year-old Andre Montgomery on 14 March 2016, having taken out a $450,000 life insurance a year before. The disgraced reality TV star and his nephew both starred in the long-running OWN show about a soul-food business founded by Robbie Montgomery – Norman’s mother and Montgomery’s grandmother.
“It was a cold-blooded, incredibly premeditated, planned execution of your nephew,” Judge Ross said.
Norman has denied hiring the man who killed his nephew. Last week, he took to Instagram to maintain his innocence, saying that his name “has been destroyed.”
“Thank you for all the prayers. I’m still in disbelief. The feds know 100% I did not do those insurance policies,” he wrote in the post. “But the jury didn’t hear that. And not one person got on the stand and said that I told them to hurt my nephew. They destroyed my name and image so you guys wouldn’t search for the truth.”