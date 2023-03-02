Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Missouri judge has sentenced former Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s star Timothy Norman to life in federal prison for arranging the killing of his nephew.

The sentencing on Thursday comes after Norman’s September conviction on conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud charges. Judge John A Ross said the evidence against Norman was “overwhelming,” according to the St Louis Post-Dispatch.

Norman hired two people to kill 21-year-old Andre Montgomery on 14 March 2016, having taken out a $450,000 life insurance a year before. The disgraced reality TV star and his nephew both starred in the long-running OWN show about a soul-food business founded by Robbie Montgomery – Norman’s mother and Montgomery’s grandmother.

“It was a cold-blooded, incredibly premeditated, planned execution of your nephew,” Judge Ross said.

Norman has denied hiring the man who killed his nephew. Last week, he took to Instagram to maintain his innocence, saying that his name “has been destroyed.”

“Thank you for all the prayers. I’m still in disbelief. The feds know 100% I did not do those insurance policies,” he wrote in the post. “But the jury didn’t hear that. And not one person got on the stand and said that I told them to hurt my nephew. They destroyed my name and image so you guys wouldn’t search for the truth.”