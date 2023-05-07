(KVEO)

Seven people were killed when they were deliberately run over in front of a Texas migrant shelter by a motorist, say police.

The shocking incident took place on Sunday morning near Brownsville’s Ozanam Center, which is a shelter for migrants and homeless in the Texas city.

Police spokesperson Lt Martin Sandoval told KVEO-TV that seven victims died at the scene and another four to six victims were taken to hospitals in the area.

The driver, who has not yet been named, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, but Lt Sandoval told the news station that more charges will likely be filed.

The incident took place at around 8.30am CT, say officials.