Texas car crash – live: Driver George Alvarez yelled anti-migrant insults, says witness
Police say they are still investigating whether crash was intentional
Seven dead and 12 wounded in car accident outside migrant shelter in Brownsville, Texas
A witness to the car crash that killed eight people outside a migrant shelter in Texas says the driver made anti-immigrant remarks before he was detained by members of the public.
Suspect George Alvarez, 34, has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Sunday morning’s incident.
Police say they are still investigating whether the crash was intentional as well as the driver’s alleged remarks.
Earlier police revealed that Mr Alvarez has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple assault charges.
And shocking security camera footage shared by Texas congressman Henry Cuellar showed the moment a grey Ranger Rover, travelling along North Minnesota Avenue towards Boca Chica Boulevard, smashed into the crowd outside of the city’s Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center.
The Venezuelan government has called for an investigation to determine if the crash was deliberate and motivated by hate or xenophobia, after it emerged that several of the victims were from Venezuela.
Two migrants who came from Venezuela in pursuit of American Dream ‘critical’
Three out of 10 survivors of the car crash were able to go home on Monday, while seven more are still being treated at a local hospital.
Of them, two are the brother and cousin of Jose Luis Ruiz, who travelled together from Venezuela to pursue the American Dream.
He told CBS affiliate KHOU that he does not have much information about their recovery but knows that his brother suffered a severe head injury and both remain in critical condition.
‘No one feels safe anymore’, says migrant
Migrants do not “feel safe anymore” in Brownsville said an asylum seeker, after the car crash incident on Sunday in which an SUV ploughed through 18 people standing at a bus stop near the overnight shelter.
“I don’t feel safe anymore. No one there feels safe anymore. Everyone there wants to leave,” said Jesus Moreno, a migrant in Brownsville told ABC affiliate KSAT-12.
Also a witness to the crash, he told the outlet that he knew one of the victims.“It’s a moment where you enter shock,” Mr Moreno said.
“The mentality of that 18-year-old that died there was different. He wanted to work. He wanted to buy his mom a house.”
“It’s dangerous,” he said of migrants. “The people are scared now. The people don’t confide in anyone.”
ICYMI: Surge in arrivals from Venezuela prompted Brownsville to declare state of emergency
Brownsville has seen a surge in the number of Venezuelan migrants arriving over the last two weeks for unclear reasons, local authorities said in light of yesterday’s incident.
On Thursday, 4,000 of about 6,000 migrants in Border Patrol custody in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley were Venezuelan.
The surge prompted Brownsville commissioners to indefinitely extend a declaration of emergency during a special meeting held last week, as local, state and federal resources coordinated enforcement and humanitarian response.
“We don’t want them wandering around outside,” Pedro Cardenas, a city commissioner, said in the wake of Sunday’s deadly crash. “So, we’re trying to make sure they’re as comfortable as they can be so they don’t have to go out and look for anywhere else.”
Brownsville has long been an epicentre for migration across the US-Mexico border and it has become a key location of interest for next week’s end to pandemic-era border restrictions known as Title 42. The Ozanam shelter is the only overnight shelter in the city and manages the release of thousands of migrants from federal custody.
‘Victim was headed to New York to start new life’
Angel Carvacas, one of the victims killed in the Brownsville car crash, was on his way to reunite with his mother when the SUV ploughed through him.
“I saw him on the ground, it was as if the world fell apart,” his cousin, Silbio, told CBS News. The two of them were headed to New York to start their new lives in the country, he told the outlet.
“He looked out a lot for his family,” Silbio said. “He worried a lot for his family.”
‘How did I survive? I think only god knows’
Yohonny Miratriz was walking with his friend near the shelter, when he saw the SUV skidding towards him.“I had time to think, do I jump forward or backward?” he told the New York Times.
“Which way would give me a better chance at survival?”
Mr Miratriz, who made it through the rough terrain while on his way from Venezuela to Texas border, says he decided to dive head first before the truck hit his left leg.
“At first it didn’t hurt. I was in shock, but then the pain came rushing,” he told the outlet. “How did I survive? I think only God knows.” Mr Miratriz shared that he lost his friend Luis Matute to the crash, while another friend Johan Quiroz was severely injured.
‘Driver yelled anti-immigration insults’, claims witness
Michael Eduardo de Aponte Fonseca, an eyewitness, has claimed that crash driver George Alvarez yelled anti-immigration insults at the group.
“I saw what happened around me, and I didn’t want to see more,” he told the New York Times.
“I grabbed my things, and scared and in shock I crossed the street.”Most of the victims stay in Brownsville to “do odd jobs and get a little money so they can move on,” Mr Fonseca said. But, “some of those folks tonight will not reach their destination.”
Meanwhile, police were also looking into reports that he had uttered anti-immigration remarks.
Criminal history of George Alvarez
George Alvarez has a lengthy criminal history, police said during a press conference on Monday.
His past charges include numerous assault charges, an aggravated assault charge, and additional charges for burglary, theft, DUI, and resisting arrest.
He is currently being held on a $3.6m bond, according to CNN.
Mr Alvarez allegedly attempted to flee the scene of the incident after he struck the victims and rolled his jeep.
Bystanders reportedly stopped Mr Alvarez and kept him detained until police arrived. He was then taken into police custody and then to an area hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained in the wreck.
Police said Mr Alvarez was being “very uncooperative” with them during their initial investigation.
Everything we know about driver in Brownsville crash that killed eight migrants
Police in Brownsville, Texas, have identified the driver who crashed his SUV into a group of people waiting for a bus outside a migrant centre, killing eight and seriously injuring 10 others.
Since the wreck, police and the FBI have been investigating the cause of the crash, including whether or not the incident was intentional.
The government of Venezuela, noting that several of the victims were migrants from the country, has called for a thorough investigation into the driver’s motives.
Here’s everything we know about the Brownsville driver:
Vigil for victims at Texas State Capitol
A vigil was held at the Texas State Capitol on Monday night in honour of those killed after an SUV ploughed into them in Brownsville. At least eight were killed and 10 injured in the incident.
Meanwhile, NGOs advocating for migrant rights sought justice for the victims.
“We grieve for the victims in Brownsville, Texas who were run over outside a migrant shelter where people from around the world are seeking asylum and safety,” Oni Blair, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas, was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.
“We understand the motive is still under investigation,” she said as she urged the authorities to ensure that witnesses feel safe enough to give their account without fear of retribution or deportation.
“This horrific event comes after weeks of escalating anti-immigrant policy-making by Texas politicians and while the Biden administration considers imposing a new asylum ban aimed at deterring, rather than welcoming, migrants seeking protection,” she told the outlet.
Catholic Charities director: ‘Migrants don’t service this tragic reality’
Sister Norma Pimentel, the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, said the Ozanam Center in Brownsville typically houses some migrants overnight and had received no direct threats in connection with the border crisis in recent weeks.
Sister Pimentel said it was “truly unfortunate that this tragic thing happened,” according to NBC.
“It’s something that, with all the attention to the migrants, it must pick up the attention to those who are against them.”
Migrants “don’t deserve to face this tragic reality,” she added.