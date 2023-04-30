Texas shooting – latest: Francisco Oropeza still at large as five victims shot in Cleveland ‘execution’ named
Francisco Oropeza, 38, is accused of fatally shooting five neighbours in the city of Cleveland, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said
5 killed, including 8-year-old in San Jacinto County, shooter at large
The shooting suspect who allegedly killed five, including an eight-year-old boy, is still at large more than 24 hours after the tragedy.
The gunman, identified as 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, shot his neighbours with an AR-15 style rifle after they asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep. The whereabouts of Mr Oropeza, who is originally from Mexico, are unknown and he is considered dangerous.
“The neighbors walked over and said … ‘Hey man, can you not do that, we’ve got an infant in here trying to sleep’ or whatever,” San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said, per the Washington Post. “They went back in their house and then we have a video of him walking up their driveway with his AR-15.”
Earlier reports by NPR suggested police had located and surrounded the suspect, but a Saturday night update by the SJCSO stated that Mr Oropeza is still at large.
The victims have been identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8, according to 12 News.
They were originally from Honduras, Mr Capers said.
How many mass shootings have there been in 2023?
Among high-income countries around the world, the United States has for years stood out for one reason: its rate of gun violence.
Over the last decade, among relatively wealthy countries with populations of 10m or more, the rate of gun violence in the US has far surpassed that of any other nation. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the adjusted firearm homicide rate in the US is 22 times that of the European Union and more than that of Asian countries like Japan and the Republic of Korea.
There have already been more than 140 mass shootings in the United States in 2023
What do we know about the suspect?
Victims named as suspect still at large
Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now.
Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead, including an 8-year-old boy.
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Saturday evening that authorities had widened the search to as far as 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the scene of the shooting.
Investigators found clothes and a phone while combing a rural area that includes dense layers of forest, but tracking dogs lost the scent, Capers said.
Police recovered the AR-15-style rifle that Oropeza allegedly used in the shootings but authorities were not sure if he was carrying another weapon, the sheriff said.
“He could be anywhere now,” Capers said.
The attack happened near the town of Cleveland, north of Houston, on a street where some residents say neighbors often unwind by firing off guns.
Capers said the victims were between the ages of 8 and 31 years old and that all were believed to be from Honduras.
All were shot “from the neck up,” he said.
The attack was the latest act of gun violence in what has been a record pace of mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, some of which have also involved semiautomatic rifles.
Father of child killed in Uvalde mass shooting decries Gov Abbott’s lack of response
Brett Cross, who lost his son Uziyah in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde last year, criticized Texas Governor Gregg Abbott’s reaction — or lack thereof — to the massacre.
The Republican leader, who tweeted a picture of his pet dog along with the caption “all smiles for the weekend” on Saturday, had yet to issue a statement regarding the shooting by midday on Saturday. The Independent has reached out to his office for comment.
More than 170 mass shooting in the US this year, according to CNN
The US is setting a devastating record pace for mass killings in 2023, according to the Associated Press. The violence is sparked by a range of motives: murder-suicides and domestic violence; gang retaliation; school shootings and workplace vendettas. All those listed as mass killings in the report have taken the lives of four or more people since 1 January.
Reacting to the deadly violence on Friday night, gun safety advocates slammed lax weapon laws in Texas.
“Assault rifles were designed to be used by highly trained soldiers in battle, not marketed to violent men to carry out revenge fantasies,” gun violence prevention activist and Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts tweeted on Saturday. “From Newtown to Nashville, Las Vegas to Uvalde, these weapons of war are chosen and used to inflict as much harm as quickly as possible.”
Ms Watts went on to criticize Texas Governor Gregg Abbott’s reaction — or lack thereof — to the massacre. The political leader, who tweeted a picture of his pet dog along with the caption “all smiles for the weekend” on Saturday, had yet to issue a statement regarding the shooting by midday on Saturday. The Independent has reached out to his office for comment.
“This is the Governor of Texas’ tweet AFTER learning that a gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire on a family in his state, killing five people, including an 8-year-old,” Ms Watts wrote.
Where in America has gun violence spiked?
“You would think, hearing many prominent Republicans discuss America’s gun violence epidemic, that most shootings only occur in large cities in Democratic states like Los Angeles and New York, proving that gun laws make no difference, or that Black Lives Matter protests had somehow led to an end of effective policing,” The Independent’s Josh Marcus writes.
“But gun violence is worse in red states.”
Texas gunman kills five neighbours including child, 8, after complaint over him shooting in yard, authorities say
Francisco Oropeza, 38, is accused of opening fire on his neighbours after a complaint about him shooting in his yard, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said.
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting and the fifth died at a hospital in Cleveland, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early Saturday.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco:
