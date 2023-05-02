Texas shooting - live: Francisco Oropesa manhunt intensifies at border as Cleveland survivors criticise police
Vigil was held on Sunday for Cleveland shooting victims as Francisco Oropesa, 38, remains on the run
5 killed, including 8-year-old in San Jacinto County, shooter at large
The FBI has put out a fresh plea for information in the manhunt for Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of shooting dead five people at his neighbour’s home in Cleveland, Texas.
Mr Oropesa has been on the run for nearly four days since the horror attack Friday night and authorities do not appear to be any closer to finding him.
Law enforcement has intensified their search for Mr Oropesa at the border for fear he has fled to Mexico.
In total, five victims – Sonia Argentina Guzman, Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, Julisa Molina Rivera and Jose Jonathan Casarez – were killed in the shooting which began when the family living next door asked Mr Oropesa if he could stop firing his gun because their baby was trying to sleep.
Survivors said they called the police multiple times before the shooting occurred, leading to criticism about local authorities’ initial response time
The youngest victim, nine-year-old Daniel, was friends with Mr Oropesa’s son who is about the same age, according to new reports.
Why Greg Abbott’s response to the latest Texas mass shooting shouldn’t come as a surprise
When five people were shot dead in their home over a noise complaint, Greg Abbott labelled the victims ‘illegal immigrants’. True to form with past shootings in his state, he made no mention of the role his own lax gun laws may have played
Rachel Sharp reports:
Greg Abbott’s response to the latest Texas mass shooting shouldn’t come as a surprise
When five people were shot dead in their home over a noise complaint, Greg Abbott labelled the victims ‘illegal immigrants’. True to form with past shootings in his state, he made no mention of the role his own lax gun laws may have played. Rachel Sharp reports
Who is suspect Francisco Oropesa?
Francisco Oropesa, the 38-year-old accused of killing five people, lived next door to the home of the victims.
Authorities say Mr Oropesa often shot his rifle in his yard which led neighbors to call law enforcement on other occasions, according to The New York Times.
Mr Oropesa owned an AR-15-style rifle along with other weapons found inside his home.
The Independent reports:
Neighbor blames slow response on racism
A man who lived in the same neighbourhood as the victims of the horrific Cleveland, Texas mass shooting believes racism may be to blame for the slow police response to several calls the family made before the gunman opened fire.
Jose Oritz told The Houston Chronicle that the neighbourhood he lives in has “a lot of racism.”
“The authorities ignore this neighbourhood,” Mr Oritz said. “The streets are not cared for and neither is the community.”
“There’s a lot of racism here. The authorities ignore this neighborhood,” Ortiz said as he stood near a street pockmarked with deep potholes. “The streets are not cared for and neither is the community.”
Wilson Garcia, the man whose wife and son died in the shooting, supposedly called authorities five times before the shooter opened fire in his home on Friday (28 April).
Police allegedly took more than 20 minutes to arrive at the scene, according to The Houston Chronicle
Police admit suspect Francisco Oropesa ‘could be anywhere’ despite reports he was cornered
A manhunt for the Texas gunman accused of killing five neighbours continues despite earlier reports that law enforcement had cornered him.
Andrea Blanco reports:
Police admit Texas shooting suspect ‘could be anywhere’
The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s office and the FBI say Francisco Oropesa, 38, is considered armed and dangerous
Greg Abbott forced to walk back ‘illegal immigrants’ comment about Texas shooting victims
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office walked back on the language used in a statement about the immigration status of victims in the Cleveland, Texas mass shooting.
Spokesperson Renae Eze said in a statement provided to The Independent that the governor’s office regrets if the information they provided was “incorrect” or “detracted from the important goal of finding and arresting the criminal.”
“The true focus remains on catching this heinous criminal who killed five innocent people and bringing the full weight of Texas law against him,” Ms Eze said in the statement.
Ariana Baio reports:
Greg Abbott forced to walk back ‘illegal immigrants’ comment about shooting victims
Mr Abbott previously referred to five victims of a mass shooting as “illegal immigrants”
FBI release photos of search
‘Zero leads’ on suspected shooter
A manhunt for the suspect in the deadly shooting in Cleveland, Texas, entered its fourth day with no leads on his whereabouts, authorities said.
Two days after the violent massacre that left five people dead, the FBI Houston Field Office and the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Officer said in a press conference on Sunday that the suspected gunman, 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa, is still at large.
As of Tuesday (2 May) Mr Oropesa still remains on the run.
Police share new wanted poster of suspect Francisco Oropesa
Texas family called police five times before shooting
Victims and survivors of the mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas called 911 five times before the massacre unfolded, according to a survivor who lost his wife and son in the attack.
Wilson Garcia told the Associated Press that the family had initially asked suspect Francisco Oropesa to stop shooting so close to their home as it was scaring their baby.
Mr Oropesa refused, saying he was on his property so could do what he wanted.
Mr Garcia said that the shooting continued so the family called 911. In total, they made five calls to police in the 10 to 20 minutes between the initial confrontation and the massacre.
During each call, Mr Garcia said police reassured them that help was on its way.
But police had not yet arrived when Mr Garcia said he saw the suspect running towards his house with his AR-15-style rifle.
Gun safety advocates express horror at mass shooting in Texas
Gun safety advocates have decried the latest deadly mass shooting in the US, which left five people dead on Friday night.
The tragedy is the latest in a concerning epidemic of senseless gun violence in the US; just four months into the year, America has seen more than 170 mass shootings, according to CNN. Reacting to the deadly violence, gun safety advocates slammed lax weapon laws in Texas.
“Assault rifles were designed to be used by highly trained soldiers in battle, not marketed to violent men to carry out revenge fantasies,” gun violence prevention activist and Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts tweeted on Saturday. “From Newtown to Nashville, Las Vegas to Uvalde, these weapons of war are chosen and used to inflict as much harm as quickly as possible.”
Andrea Blanco reports:
Gun safety advocates express horror at mass shooting in Texas
Activists for gun violence prevention slammed Gov Greg Abbott’s — or lack thereof — to the massacre