The FBI has put out a fresh plea for information in the manhunt for Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of shooting dead five people at his neighbour’s home in Cleveland, Texas.

Mr Oropesa has been on the run for nearly four days since the horror attack Friday night and authorities do not appear to be any closer to finding him.

Law enforcement has intensified their search for Mr Oropesa at the border for fear he has fled to Mexico.

In total, five victims – Sonia Argentina Guzman, Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, Julisa Molina Rivera and Jose Jonathan Casarez – were killed in the shooting which began when the family living next door asked Mr Oropesa if he could stop firing his gun because their baby was trying to sleep.

Survivors said they called the police multiple times before the shooting occurred, leading to criticism about local authorities’ initial response time

The youngest victim, nine-year-old Daniel, was friends with Mr Oropesa’s son who is about the same age, according to new reports.