Texas mall shooting – live: Mauricio Garcia posted chilling video before Allen outlet massacre
Mauricio Garcia brought a stash of eight legally-purchased weapons to Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday where he opened fire, the tragedy has left the mall closed indefinitely
The Texas mall gunman posted a chilling video online of himself in a Scream mask moments before he murdered eight victims in a horror mass shooting.
On Saturday (6 May), Mauricio Garcia posted the video showing himself removing the mask and asking: “Not quite what you were expecting, huh?”
The video appeared to be his final message among a trove of Nazi-related images and hate-filled rants against women and racial minorities posted in the run-up to the massacre.
Police confirmed on Tuesday that the online account, which was reviewed by The Independent, belonged to Garcia.
Garcia, 33, brought a stash of eight legally-purchased weapons to Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday where he opened fire on shoppers and employees.
Garcia had three weapons on his person and five in his vehicle, according to Hank Sibley, the regional director of the Texas Department of Safety.
Eight people, including three young children, were killed in the shooting.
Father killed in shooting ‘loved being a dad'
Kyu Cho, one of the victims of the Texas mass shooting was the father to two children, William, 6, and James, 3, as well as the husband to Cindy Cho.
Mr Cho, his wife Cindy Cho and their son James were all shot dead after a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday (6 May).
The only survivor of the Cho family is six-year-old William who no longer has parents or a younger brother.
Brian Aniki, Mr Cho’s friend, mentor and taekwondo teacher from his college days told NBC News that Mr Cho “loved being a dad”.
Mr Cho’s other friends from college attested to his bright personality, caring nature and love for family.
Grace Ghang a friend of Mr Cho’s who went to law school with him at Ave Maria School of Law said they last spoke in 2021 when they tried to arrange for a playdate for their children.
“We concluded our messaging by saying we would love to get together sometime since both of us now live in Texas, and I really was planning on trying to make a trip sometime to Dallas to try and catch up with him,” Ms Ghang told NBC News. “But now that opportunity is lost.”
Fake fundraisers circulate online
Several fake fundraisers have arisen online claiming to raise money for the victims and survivors of the Allen mass shooting.
“We are aware of multiple fake online fundraisers that are currently underway for the victims,” said Chad Yarbrough, special agent-in-charge for FBI Dallas said in a press conference on Tuesday.
Verified fundraisers can be found on the Allen Texas GoFundMe page.
Mass shooter allegedly had tattoo of swastika
The gunman who killed eight people allegedly had a tattoo of a swastika, according to an image posted on the gunman’s supposed ok.ru profile.
Authorities investigating the mass shooting in Allen, Texas, said the gunman, Mauricio Garcia, may have had ties to far-right-wing groups, white supremacy and neo-Nazism.
A profile that seems to match Garica from the Russian website, ok.ru, had posted photos showing SS and swastika tattoos, praise for Adolf Hitler, misogynistic screeds that echo incel (or involuntary celibate) ideas and forums, and complaints about the state of his mental health.
Texas mall shooting victim Christian LaCour hailed as a hero for helping person to safety before he was killed
Christian LaCour, 20, a security guard working at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, was remembered as a hero on Tuesday after it was revealed he helped escort others to safety before he was shot and killed during a mass shooting on Saturday.
Allen Police Department Chief Brian Harvey said LaCour helped escort one individual to safety and remained on site trying to help others when Mauricio Garcia, 33, shot and killed him.
Garcia murdered eight people at the outlet mall, including children, before police shot and killed him.
LaCour’s sister, Breanna Smith, remembered her brother in an interview with CNN.
“Christian was a sweet, caring young man who was loved greatly by our family,” she said.
Allen Premium Outlets remains closed until further notice
The Allen Premium Outlets indicated to shoppers that they will remain ‘closed until further notice’ following a horrific shooting that left eight people dead and seven injured.
On the mall’s website they wrote they are “horrified by the senseless tragedy” and “outraged by the violence that continues to plague our country.”
They thanked law enforcement and first responder’s actions and efforts to save members of the community.
“Allen Premium Outlets remains closed until further notice,” they wrote.
What we know about the victim: Elio Cumana-Rivas
The eighth victim identified in the Allen Premium Outlets mass shooting, Elio Cumana-Rivas was a father and son who was working as a delivery driver, according to NBC DFW.
Mr Cumana-Rivas’ father, Santos Cumana, told the news outlet that his son came to the United States to save for a better future for his 11-year-old daughter who is back in Venezuela.
“There are conversations that say Venezuela is not safe,” Mr Cumana said. “Then you come to the United States and you’re killed in a mall by a crazy person with a gun.”
Mr Cumana said his son sent him a video showing him working as a delivery driver the day before the shooting.
Texas mall gunman scheduled creepy Scream mask video to upload on day he committed mass shooting
On the day of a mass shooting at a Texas mall that left eight people dead and seven others injured, a video of the suspected gunman removing a mask of the Scream character Ghostface appeared on YouTube.
The video, which was uploaded on Saturday (6 May), features a man starring into a camera, removing the Scream mask, then saying: “Not quite what you what expecting, huh?”
Law enforcement confirmed the gunman had “neo-Nazi ideation”
Victims of the Texas mall shooting – everything we know
A three-year-old boy, two elementary-age sisters, a young engineer from India and a mall worker are among the eight people killed in last weekend’s horror mass shooting in Allen, Texas.
Who were the victims of the Allen mall shooting?
Texas mall gunman carried eight firearms to mass shooting, police confirm
The gunman who killed eight people and injured seven others at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, brought eight weapons with him, police have confirmed in a press conference.
Mauricio Garcia, 33, the man law enforcement identified as the gunman, used an AR-15-style rifle to carry out the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday (6 May).
But according to police, Garcia had seven additional weapons.
“He had eight weapons with him,” Hank Sibley, the regional director of the Texas Department of Safety, said on Tuesday.
All eight firearms were obtained legally, according to law enforcement
