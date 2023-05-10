Hero officer who took down Texas mall gunman breaks silence

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The police officer hailed as a hero for taking down the gunman who killed eight people after opening fire at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas has released a statement saying he’s “doing well”.

Three days after the tragic shooting, the officer’s attorney, Zach Horn, released a statement on behalf of the officer.

“He’s doing well and would appreciate privacy and he continues to process this life-altering tragedy,” the statement provided to The Independent by Mr Horn read.

Mr Horn said the officer, who wishes to remain unidentified, “sprinted toward the high power rifle fire” to subdue the gunman “as everyone else ran away”.

“He’s a brave servant with a gentle heart that embodies the best the law enforcement profession has to offer,” Mr Horn added.

The gunman, who was identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, was taken down by the officer after killing eight people, including three children, and injuring seven others. Garcia arrived at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday (6 May) armed with an AR-15 style rifle, ammunition and body armour before beginning his fatal attack.

The victims have been identified as Christina LaCour, 20; Aishwarya Thatikonda, 26; Cho Kyu Song, 37; Kang Shin Young, 35; James Cho, 3; Daniela Mendoza, 11; Sofia Mendoza, 8; and Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32.

Authorities have yet to establish a motive for Garcia’s attack, however police believe he may have had ties to a far-right organisation, white supremacy and possibly neo-Nazism.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the mass shooting.

The shooting is one of more than 200 to have occurred in the United States this year so far and two to have occurred in Texas in the last two weeks.

The public has once again called upon lawmakers to enact gun control reform.