Texas gunman arrested four years ago for threatening mass shooting in 2022, lawmaker says
A Texas Republican claims that the 18-year-old Uvalde shooter had previously been arrested for threatening to shoot up his school.
Tony Gonzalez said Salvador Ramos, the shooter, had been arrested while he was a minor after he told people he intended to attack a school when he turned 18.
"This wasn't hearsay. I got this late last night: 'The shooter was arrested years ago, four years ago, for having this plan for basically saying, for saying, you know, when I’m a senior in 2022, I am going to shoot up a school,'" Mr Gonzalez said.
The shooter's juvenile record has not been confirmed by police.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.