Tulsa shooting: Police confirm four dead including gunman in ‘catastrophic’ mass attack on medical clinic

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Thursday 02 June 2022 00:54
<p>Police and medics respond to a mass shooting at the St Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma on 1 June</p>

(Tulsa Police Department)

At least four people have been killed and others injured in a shooting at a medical clinic in Oklahoma on Wednesday, according to police.

The Tulsa Police Department confirmed that four people including the shooter were dead, with officers still clearing the building as of Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a man with a rifle at St Francis Hospital’s Natalie Building, which then turned into an “active shooter situation”. The building houses an outpatient surgery centre and a breast health centre,

“We’re treating this as a catastrophic scene right now,” Tulsa police captain Richard Meulenberg told a group of reporters.

City council member Jayme Fowler also told KOTV 6, a local news station, that he had been briefed that the gunman appeared to have killed himself.

A police officer who had been inside the building corroborated that, telling Fox 23 Tulsa that the shooter had been armed with a rifle and a pistol.

He said one of the dead was found dressed in a doctor’s uniform, while the other two wore nurses’ clothes.

The Tulsa Police Department said: “Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multipled casualties.

“We’re asking family members and friends to go to Memorial High School west of LaFortune Park for a reunification site.”

The shooting comes one week after 19 students and two teachers were shot dead by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, triggering outrage across the country.

Only ten days earlier, an alleged die-hard white supremacist killed ten black people and injured three others in a live-streamed terror attack on a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

After those attacks, the Tulsa Police Department conducted long-scheduled active shooter training sessions at a school that was standing empty for the summer holidays.

A witness to the Tulsa shooting told Fox 23 that she had seen “an outrageous number of police officers” descend on the scene from her office window around 4.50pm local time.

“I said to my boss, I really hope it’s not an active shooter... and sure enough, lo and behold, that’s what we came out here to find. I’m shaken talking about it.”This story is breaking and will be updated.

