(2NewsOklahoma)

Three people have been killed during an active shooter situation at a medical facility in Oklahoma, according to reports.

Tulsa police say that there were multiple victims and that the primary shooter is also dead after the incident near St Francis Hospital, according to the KJRH TV station.

“Earlier this afternoon, we responded to a call about a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital. This turned into an active shooter situation,” Tulsa police department wrote on Facebook.

“At this point, we can confirm the shooter is down at this time. Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties. “