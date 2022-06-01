Tulsa shooting - live: Three fatalities after gunman opens fire on medical clinic
Three people have been killed during an active shooter situation at a medical facility in Oklahoma, according to reports.
Tulsa police say that there were multiple victims and that the primary shooter is also dead after the incident near St Francis Hospital, according to the KJRH TV station.
“Earlier this afternoon, we responded to a call about a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital. This turned into an active shooter situation,” Tulsa police department wrote on Facebook.
“At this point, we can confirm the shooter is down at this time. Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties. “
Another deadly shooting has struck America, following tragic incidents this month in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.
Three people were killed in a deadly gun attack at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. The gunman also died at the scene, according to police.
Josh Marcus has everything we know so far:
Tulsa police carried out active shooter training in wake of Uvalde
Fox23 says that following the elementary school massacre in Uvalde last week, Tulsa Police Department carried out active shooter training in schools that are now closed for the summer vacation.
Doctor and two nurses were victims of shooting, report says
Fox 23 is reporting that a Tulsa police source has told the station that the three victims appeared to be a doctor and two nurses.
Tulsa gunman died by suicide, report says
Tulsa City Councilperson Jayme Fowler told 6News that police had told him that the gunman had died by suicide during the incident.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those three victims and our police force has been trained, has been prepared for this, and it could have been even worse,” said Mr Fowler.
“What I know so far is this, is that there are 4 dead so far, and one of those is the shooter, and they took their own life, and there are three innocent bystanders that have lost their life.”
Police confirm death toll in Tulsa shooting
“ACTIVE SHOOTER UPDATE: We can confirm 4 people are deceased, including the shooter, in the active shooting situation at St. Francis hospital campus. Officers are still clearing the building. More info to follow,” Tulsa Police Department tweeted.
Police: Three victims and dead shooter
Tulsa Police Department has told reporters on the scene that three people were shot and killed by a gunman, who was then killed by police.
Police post pictures from scene of shooting
Police confirm shooter dead
"Earlier this afternoon, we responded to a call about a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital. This turned into an active shooter situation. At this point, we can confirm the shooter is down at this time. Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties," TPD wrote on Facebook.
Police confirm fatalities in ‘catastrophic’ mass attack on medical clinic
Multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a medical clinic in Oklahoma on Wednesday, according to reports.
The Tulsa Police Department said its officers responded to an “active shooter situation” at St Francis Hospital in Tulsa, and that the shooter was now dead.
The Associated Press also quoted an unnamed police captain as saying that “multiple” people had been wounded and “some, unfortunately, were killed.”
IO Dodds has the story.
Tulsa shooting: Police confirm fatalities in ‘catastrophic’ shooting at clinic
Multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a medical clinic in Oklahoma on Wednesday, according to reports.
