✕ Close UNC put on lockdown for ‘armed and dangerous person’

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The University of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill campus was put on lockdown for the second time in two weeks after reports of an “armed and dangerous person”.

An alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, asking students and staff to “go inside now” and to “avoid windows” because of the threat “on or near campus”. The all-clear was put out at 2.10pm.

No other official details have been provided on the alert. However, local TV station WRAL reported that police were on the lookout for a suspect involved in an incident at Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union after a person was seen with a firearm.

The news station reported that one person was eventually arrested just north of the campus.

This marks the second terrifying incident at the school in just over two weeks. On 28 August, the campus was on lockdown for hours amid reports of an “armed and dangerous person”.

That person was identified as Tailei Qi, a 34-year-old graduate student who allegedly shot and killed Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences.