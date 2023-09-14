UNC lockdown - live: Suspect named after ‘armed’ person triggered alert on Chapel Hill campus
All-clear issued about an hour after initial alert caused by man waving gun near bagel shop
UNC put on lockdown for ‘armed and dangerous person’
The University of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill campus was put on lockdown for the second time in two weeks after reports of an “armed and dangerous person”.
An alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, asking students and staff to “go inside now” and to “avoid windows” because of the threat “on or near campus”. The all-clear was put out at 2.10pm.
No other official details have been provided on the alert. However, local TV station WRAL reported that police were on the lookout for a suspect involved in an incident at Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union after a person was seen with a firearm.
The news station reported that one person was eventually arrested just north of the campus.
This marks the second terrifying incident at the school in just over two weeks. On 28 August, the campus was on lockdown for hours amid reports of an “armed and dangerous person”.
That person was identified as Tailei Qi, a 34-year-old graduate student who allegedly shot and killed Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences.
Police gave ‘all clear’ on UNC campus after one hour lockdown
UNC campus police lifted the lockdown after more than an hour following reports of an “armed and dangerous person.”
A campus alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, asking students and staff to “go inside now” and to “avoid windows” because of the threat posed “on or near campus.”
At 2.10pm the university put out an updated alert that stated: “All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities.”
Suspect has a ‘lengthy criminal history’ – reports
Mickel Deonte Harris, 27, was arrested on Wednesday on outstanding warrants related to a road rage incident on 5 September.
Authorities confirmed that Mr Harris was connected with the lockdown and gun scare at the University of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill campus.
He was arrested from the Greenfield Complex, located about 10 to 12 minutes away from the campus, ABC11 reported.
Mr Harris reportedly has a “lengthy criminal history” which dates back to at least 2013, the report said.
UNC Chapel Hill campus left eerily empty during lockdown
The University of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill campus was put on lockdown for the second time in two weeks after reports of an “armed and dangerous person.”
Video shows an empty campus and how some students dropped everything — including bags — and ran.
An alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, asking students and staff to “go inside now” and to “avoid windows” because of the threat “on or near campus”.
UNC Chapel Hill campus left eerily empty as ‘armed’ person triggers lockdown
The University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill campus was put on lockdown for the second time in two weeks after reports of an "armed and dangerous person." Video shows an empty campus and how some students dropped everything — including bags — and ran.
Lockdown came 24 hours after UNC students protested state gun laws
The latest lockdown came just 24 hours after UNC students protested state gun laws at the State House in nearby Raleigh, chanting “Vote Them Out” towards the politicians present.
Just last month, Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences, was gunned down on the Chapel Hill campus.
UNC at Chapel Hill on partial lockdown till midnight
The University of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill campus was put on a complete lockdown today until 5pm following reports of an “armed and dangerous person”.
From 5pm to midnight, the university said it would operate at a condition 2 status with classes cancelled and all non-mandatory operations suspended.
Latest alert comes two weeks after professor Zijie Yan shot on campus
Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences and a researcher, was shot and killed last month on campus sparking an hours-long lockdown.
Mr Yan was listed as the academic adviser to alleged killer UNC PhD student Tailei Qi, 34, who was arrested in the shooting.
Before joining UNC in 2019, Mr Yan was an assistant professor at Clarkson University in New York and received postdoctoral training at the University of Chicago. The slain professor left behind two young daughters.
He was shot at Caudill Laboratory which is roughly a quarter-mile from the student union that houses Alpine Bagel Cafe where police have zeroed in on in the incident on Wednesday. Students were seen running from the student union, WRAL reported.
UNC chancellor reacts to campus incident
“It’s sad and alarming that there have been two lockdowns over the past 16 days on our campus,” UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz told reporters. “We’ve had to apprehend individuals that have violated the safety of our community.”
Police investigating motive for campus incident
UNC Police Chief Brian James said authorities did not know Harris’s motive and were reviewing footage of the incident at a bagel store at the student union.
“We are exploring what their relationship was,” Chief James said of the suspect’s connection with the former Alpine Bagel Shop employee. “We believe there was some type of connection.”
Classes cancelled for remainder of day
UNC will cancel all classes for Wednesday, 13 September, according to an email sent to the university’s faculty, reported The Daily Tar Heel.
One person taken into custody, says report
Police have taken one person into custody on Formosa Lane in Chapel Hill, north of the UNC campus, reported WRAL.