1686091755

Virginia Commonwealth shooting – latest: Gunman hunted as five reported shot at high school graduation

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 06 June 2023 23:49
<p>Multiple victims in shooting in Richmond, Virginia</p>

Multiple victims in shooting in Richmond, Virginia

(WTVR)

Multiple people have been shot and wounded at a high school graduation ceremony being held on Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus.

Reports from Richmond say that there are “at least four” victims and that “dozens of loud bangs” were heard at the Altria Theater on Tuesday.

The conditions of the shooting victims have not been released.

Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremonies were ending when the shooting was reported, according to witnesses.

The Altria Theater is the site of high school graduation ceremonies for Richmond Public Schools, according to WTVR

1686091136

VCU says ‘no ongoing threat’ after shooting

There is no ongoing threat to the community but there is a heavy police presence at Monroe Park. Richmond Police are leading the investigation,” the university stated.

Graeme Massie6 June 2023 23:38
1686090927

Richmond mayor monitoring situation

“Currently monitoring the situation at Monroe Park. In touch with RPD and RPS. Will make information available as it comes in. Please avoid the area,” tweeted Levar Stoney.

Graeme Massie6 June 2023 23:35
1686090569

VCU alert on shooting

“The Richmond Police and VCU Police Departments, with support from Virginia State Police and Henrico Police, are on scene near the Altria Theater for a shooting incident. There is no ongoing threat to the community but there is a heavy police presence at Monroe Park. Richmond Police are leading the investigation,” VCU said in an alert to its community.

Graeme Massie6 June 2023 23:29
1686090339

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan comments on shooting

“This is heartbreaking. My staff & I are closely monitoring this situation. Praying for the safety of everyone involved. I encourage everyone who can to avoid the area,” she tweeted.

Graeme Massie6 June 2023 23:25
1686090161

Richmond shooting

This is a live blog covering a shooting in Richmond, Virginia.

Graeme Massie6 June 2023 23:22

