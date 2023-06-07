Richmond graduation shooting – live: Two dead and five injured in mass attack at school ceremony
Police arrest 19-year-old suspect who ‘tried to escape’
Multiple people shot at high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia
Seven people were shot and two have died in gunfire that rang out on Tuesday at a high school graduation ceremony held on Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus, causing hundreds of attendees to flee in panic.
Police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect who tried to escape. He will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder, Richmond’s interim police chief Rick Edwards said.
Among the two killed was an 18-year-old male student who had just graduated, while the other was a 36-year-old man who was there for the graduation, said Mr Edwards, without revealing the identity of any victims or the suspect.
Six people were brought to VCU Medical Center and their conditions ranged from serious to critical late on Tuesday, VCU Health System spokesperson Mary Kate Brogan said.
Police initially said two suspects were detained, but Mr Edwards said later that they determined one of them was not involved.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney vowed to ensure anyone responsible faces justice. “This should not be happening anywhere,” Mr Stoney said.
Two killed and five injured in Richmond high school graduation mass shooting
Police in Richmond, Virginia, responded on Tuesday to a shooting that took place during a high school graduation ceremony on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.
Seven people were shot in the incident, leaving with three people life-threatening injuries and four with non-life-threatening injuries, Richmond interim police chief Rick Edwards said during a press conference on Tuesday. Two people were killed in the shooting, WRIC reports, and children were among those wounded in the incident, according to the outlet.
My colleague Josh Marcus has more:
‘Multiple’ victims shot at Virginia high school graduation as police hunt gunman
Unverified reports suggest at least four wounded
US witnesses 279th mass shooting this year
The US has grown grimly accustomed to mass shootings in public places such as schools, shopping centres and churches.
Richmond’s mass shooting was the country’s 279th in the first 157 days of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, using the definition of when four or more people are shot or killed in a single incident, not including the shooter.
‘We cannot continue to live in fear’
The gun violence epidemic is a public health crisis that we must address, said Representative Jennifer McClellan, a Democrat whose district includes Richmond.
“We cannot continue to live in fear. We must address the root causes of gun violence and pass common sense gun safety policies that protect our communities.”
Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, an ardent gun-rights advocate, said in remarks to news outlets near the scene that the problem lies not with guns but with criminals.“We have to figure out what’s going on in our communities,” she said.
Seven victims shot at Virginia high school graduation as police hunt gunman
‘Multiple’ victims shot at Virginia high school graduation as police hunt gunman
Unverified reports suggest at least four wounded
‘We cannot continue to live in fear’
The gun violence epidemic is a public health crisis that we must address, said Representative Jennifer McClellan, a Democrat whose district includes Richmond.
“We cannot continue to live in fear. We must address the root causes of gun violence and pass common sense gun safety policies that protect our communities.”Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, an ardent gun-rights advocate, said in remarks to news outlets near the scene that the problem lies not with guns but with criminals.
“We have to figure out what’s going on in our communities,” she said.
Parents hugging children, students fleeing in graduation outfits: Witnesses recall
As he heard the gunshots and then sirens, neighbor John Willard, 69, stepped onto the balcony of his 18th-floor apartment. Below, he saw students fleeing in their graduation outfits and parents hugging children.
“There was one poor woman in front of the apartment block next to ours who was wailing and crying,” Mr Willard said, adding that the scene left him deeply saddened.
Edythe Payne was helping her daughter sell flowers outside the theater to students as they left the ceremony. She told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the shooting caused a panic on nearby Main Street, which was packed with people at the time.
“I felt bad because some elderly people were at the graduation and they got knocked down to the ground,” Ms Payne said.
‘I’m just tired of seeing people get shot’
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said the new graduates were outside taking photos with families and friends when the shooting broke out.
“I don’t have any more words on this,” Mr Kamras said. “I’m just tired of seeing people get shot, our kids get shot. And I beg of the entire community to stop, to just stop.”
Panic ‘materialised in a stampede’ injuring 12
At least 12 others were injured or treated for anxiety due to a stampede following the gunfire, according to police.
“As they heard the gunfire, it was obviously chaos,” Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said. “We had hundreds of people in Monroe Park, so people scattered. It was very chaotic at the scene.”
School board member Jonathan Young told Richmond TV station WWBT that graduates and other attendees were leaving the building when they heard about 20 gunshots in rapid succession.
“That prompted, as you would expect, hundreds of persons in an effort to flee the gunfire to return to the building,” Young said.
“It materialised in a stampede,” he said.
Two people were treated for falls; one juvenile was struck by a car and sustained injuries that were not life-threatening; and nine people were treated at the scene for minor injuries or anxiety, according to police spokeswoman Tracy Walker.
Two people reportedly killed in Richmond shooting
Two people were killed as seven people were shot outside a high school graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia, according to reports.
One victim known to the arrested suspect
Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old suspect who tried to escape on foot. He will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder, said Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards during a nighttime news conference at which he confirmed the two fatalities.
Mr Edwards said one of the people who was killed was an 18-year-old male student who had just graduated, while the other was a 36-year-old man who was there for the graduation. Seven people were shot in total.
Their names were not released, but police believe the suspect, who was also not immediately identified, knew at least one of the victims.