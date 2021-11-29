Pregnant librarian killed after pulling gun on motorcyclist in road rage row

A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.

Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.

The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.

Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.

When she refused to pull over, Mr Derr and the witness continued to follow Ms Morales to her home, where she ran inside to grab a handgun, authorities said.

She emerged from the home with her gun and confronted Mr Derr and the witness in the street before being shot multiple times by the motorcyclist.

Ms Morales, who was around five months pregnant, was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

She is survived by her fiancé and an 11-year-old daughter.

Mr Derr, who has a concealed carry permit, remained at the scene until police arrived and is said to be cooperating with investigators.

Body camera footage obtained by Fox 35 Orlando shows officers ordering Mr Derr to stay on the ground moments after the shooting.

He is heard telling the officers: “Please don’t shoot me! That girl tried to kill me. She pointed a gun at me.”

As he is placed in handcuffs, Mr Derr says: “I’m so sorry.”

No charges have been filed against Mr Derr as the investigation remains ongoing.

Police said they confirmed his account of the shooting through multiple interviews.