Two dead and three injured in DC mass shooting as police hunt suspect car

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people have been confirmed dead and three people are wounded after a shooting in Washington, DC.

The incident is reported to have occurred at the corner of O Street NW and North Capitol Street, north of New York Avenue in the neighbourhood of Truxton Circle, according to NBC Washington.

Shortly after the incident, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department tweeted an image of a vehicle they believe is connected to the shooting.

The Executive Assistant Chief of DC Police Sean Benedict said during a press conference that a call came in at around 12.49pm and that officers were at the scene with a minute of the shooting.

More follows...