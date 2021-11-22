Six children are still in a critical condition and three sets of siblings are among the injured after the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, doctors say.

Five people died, including members of the Milwaukee Grannies Group, and more than 40 suffered injuries after a red SUV plowed into the parade at 4.39pm local time on Sunday.

Children’s Wisconsin, a pediatric hospital in Milwaukee, received the first of 18 patients at 5.30pm, medical director Amy Drendel told a press conference on Monday.

The victims were aged from 3 to 16 years old and included three sets of siblings.

“Injuries ranged from facial abrasions to broken bones, to serious head injuries, six of these patients were sent to the operating room last night, and two additional patients are undergoing surgeries today,” Ms Drendel said.

Michael Myer, medical director of pediatric ICU, said 10 children remained in intensive care at midday local time on Monday.

Six patients were critical, three serious, and one was in a fair condition. Eight other children remain in hospital in fair condition who are not in intensive care.

Children’s Wisconsin chief medical officer Michael Gutzeit praised the efforts of first responders including police, doctors, parents and other medical staff who worked to stablise injured children before they were transferred to the hospital.