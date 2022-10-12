Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The NFL’s Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault after pushing down a photographer on Monday and is facing possible suspension.

The National Football League said on Tuesday that Mr Adams, who plays for the Las Vegas Raiders, had been facing suspension and a police complaint over an incident where, after coming off the field at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Monday night, he appeared to shove a person to the ground.

Per CNN, video showed Mr Adams using “two hands to push the man.”

Police spokesperson Sgt. Jake Becchina told the network that the photographer “made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police” and their “injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening.”

The man’s identity has not been disclosed and filed a police report from the hospital.

According to court documents obtained by CNN, Adams caused “whiplash and head ache” and a “possible minor concussion” upon shoving the victim.

The NFL is, meanwhile, due to make a decision on what punishment the receiver could face, with a suspension or a fine possible.

Mr Adams, who appeared in video apparently shoving the freelance journalist, said in a statement: “Before I say anything, I want to apologise to the guy (the freelance journalist) running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me. I’m coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him.”

He continued: “I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn’t have responded that way and that’s how I initially responded. I want to apologise to him for that.”

The incident came after his team’s 29 to 30 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mr Adams is scheduled to appear in court on November 10.

The Independent has approached the Las Vegas Raiders for comment.