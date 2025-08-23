Hegseth orders National Guard troops in DC to carry weapons on patrol

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., to carry weapons on patrol, according to multiple reports.

The nearly 2,000 troops “will soon be on mission with their service-issued weapons, consistent with their mission and training,” Fox News reported late Friday morning, citing an unnamed U.S. defense official.

It’s been over two weeks since the start of what the Trump administration is referring to as a crime crackdown, despite crime declining in recent years. D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb called it a “hostile takeover” as he sued President Donald Trump and other administration officials.

Last week, Trump announced he had placed the Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control and deployed about 800 National Guard troops to D.C.

“I'm announcing a historic action to rescue our nation's capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor, and worse,” he said.

open image in gallery Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., to carry weapons on patrol, according to multiple reports ( REUTERS )

The number of National Guard troops in the capital has grown to nearly 2,000, with Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina and West Virginia sending soldiers.

"The Interim Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard retains the authority to make any necessary force posture adjustments in coordination with the D.C. Metropolitan Police and Federal law enforcement partners,” the defense official told Fox News. “The D.C. National Guard remains committed to safeguarding the District of Columbia and serving those who live, work, and visit the District.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on X Friday morning there have been 719 arrests made and 91 illegal guns seized in D.C. since Trump’s federal takeover.

“Just yesterday we made 40 arrests, took 5 more illegal firearms off our streets, and had 36 ICE arrests—including a suspected MS-13 gang member,” she said. “Thank you @POTUS for your unwavering support to make DC safe again!”

open image in gallery The number of National Guard troops has grown to nearly 2,000, with Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina and West Virginia sending soldiers ( REUTERS )

Despite the Trump administration painting D.C. as a crime-ridden city, statistics released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. in January showed violent crime went down by 35 percent in 2024, a 30-year low, after peaking in 2023.

Trump thanked roughly 300 men and women from the Metropolitan Police Department, National Guard, Homeland Security Investigations and other federal agencies during a photo op at the U.S. Park Police facility in Anacostia Thursday evening.

“We've had some incredible results that have come out, and it's like a different place. It's like a different city. It's the capital. It's going to be the best in the world,” the president told the crowd.