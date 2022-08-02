Body recovered from Denver lake believed to be 11-year-old girl with autism
Police eventually found the body in Rocky Mountain Lake in Berkeley around 7.40am. Foul play is not suspected
A body found in a Denver, Colorado, lake by police is believed to be that of a missing 11-year-old girl.
Authorities responded to reports of a missing girl who had autism in the early morning hours on Monday, The Denver Post reported.
Investigators began canvassing the area of W 44th Street and North Pecos Street in the Sunnyside neighborhood after learning that the girl had left her home.
An emergency alert was sent for people in the area to be on the lookout, according to the Post.
Police eventually found a body in Rocky Mountain Lake in Berkeley around 7.40am. Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time.
Formal identification and a cause of death have yet to be released pending an autopsy by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.
Acording to the Center for Autism Research, autistic children are drawn to bodies of water for the calming sensory experience. A 2017 study found that children with autism are 160 more likely to die by drowning in comparison to other kids, WebMD reported.
