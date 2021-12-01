Donald Trump Jr mocked first lady Jill Biden’s White House Christmas decorations on Tuesday, in a bizarre defence of her predecessor Melania Trump.

This is the first Christmas Ms Biden will have at the White House, and many were excited to see how her decorations compared to the previous four years of darker-themed decor exhibited by Ms Trump.

“Anyone who ever criticised Melania’s Christmas decorations needs to apologise right now,” Mr Trump said while sharing a comparison of the two decors in an Instagram post.

In another photo on the same post, he said: “Lower expectations! The official Brandon administration.” He was referring to the “let’s go Brandon” slogan, which is intended to insult US president Joe Biden. The slogan is a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at a NASCAR race in October.

Mr Trump captioned his Instagram post: “If we lower our expectations any further we’re gonna turn into an S-hole country.”

Dr Biden’s decorations incorporated a lighter feel.

Her gingerbread house also included an intricate landscape and featured a hospital, a gas station, a school, a post office and a grocery store alongside the White House — observers said this was meant as a nod to the first responders who were at the forefront during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Biden’s Christmas decorations are not nearly as “stylised or surreal as the Trump-endorsed looks that preceded them”, The New York Times wrote. It added that even though there is plenty of “cheerful and sparkly, but in the context of recent White House holiday styles, it’s positively … accessible”.

The theme for the 2021 White House holiday season is “Gifts from the Heart”.

Ms Trump has in the past been criticised for her darker-themed Christmas decorations.

She was also caught in a leaked audio saying “I’m working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

She was heard saying: “And then I do it, and I say I’m working on Christmas and planning for Christmas and they say, ‘What about the children that are separated?’ Give me a f***ing break.”

Meanwhile, on Donald Trump Jr’s post on Instagram, several conservative observers criticised the decorations and found an opportunity to criticise the Biden administration as well.

“Those Christmas decorations are as much of a dumpster fire as that administration is,” one user wrote.