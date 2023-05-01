Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Multiple people died in a sprawling multi-car accident on I-55 outside of Springfield, Illinois, according to Illinois police.

The massive pile-up, involving an estimated 80 cars, occured during a dust storm with low visibility.

More than 30 people were taken to nearby hospitals.

At the time, winds were blowing between 35 and 45 mph, according to The Weather Channel.

I-55 remains shut down in both directions near Sangamon and Montgomery counties, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.