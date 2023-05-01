Jump to content

Liveupdated1682974957

Dust storm Illinois - live: Multiple dead in I-55 pile-up of up to 80 cars during sudden storm

I-55 remains shut down in both directions

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
,Graeme Massie
Monday 01 May 2023 22:02
Comments

Multiple people died in a sprawling multi-car accident on I-55 outside of Springfield, Illinois, according to Illinois police.

The massive pile-up, involving an estimated 80 cars, occured during a dust storm with low visibility.

More than 30 people were taken to nearby hospitals.

At the time, winds were blowing between 35 and 45 mph, according to The Weather Channel.

I-55 remains shut down in both directions near Sangamon and Montgomery counties, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

1682974957

Truck driver posts pictures of weather conditions

Graeme Massie1 May 2023 22:02
1682974403

Illinois lawmaker ‘heartbroken’ at fatal I-55 crash

Rep Nikki Budzinski took to Twitter to express her condolences at the loss of life in shocking incident.

Graeme Massie1 May 2023 21:53
1682973874

Over 30 taken to hospital, police say

More than 30 people were taken to the hospital after a massive multi-car pile-up occured on I-55 in downstate Illinois during a dust storm, according to Illinois State Police Major Ryan Starrick, who spoke at a press conference on Monday.

Josh Marcus1 May 2023 21:44
1682973176

‘Multiple fatalities’ in vehicle pileup caused by dust storm on I-55 in Illinois

A massive dust storm caused several vehicle pileups on Interstate 55 south of Springfield, Illinois leading to multiple fatalities, according to police.

The multiple crashes occurred on Monday (1 May) at mile marker 76 on I-55 in both the northbound and southbound direction, Illinois State Police said in a press conference posted to Facebook.

Illinois State Police said I-55 I-55 is shut down from mile marker 52 until 80 in both directions as they work “a large crash.”

They urged motorists to take an alternative route as traffic was being diverted onto the frontage road.

Ariana Baio is following the details for The Independent.

‘Multiple fatalities’ in vehicle pileup caused by dust storm on I-55 in Illinois

Excessive winds blowing dirt from fields across I-55 caused zero visibility leading to the crash

Josh Marcus1 May 2023 21:32
1682973129

Dust storm causes ‘numerous crashes’ on I-55

A dust storm in central Illinois has caused “numerous crashes” along I-55, according to state officials.

Pictures of the scene showed clouds of smoke and numerous burnt-out cars.

Josh Marcus1 May 2023 21:32

