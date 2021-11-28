Elliot Page jokes he’s testing ‘new phone’ with topless selfie

Canadian actor Elliot Page has amused fans by sharing a topless selfie on his social media and joking that he was in fact testing a “new phone”.

The 34-year-old, who has appeared in films such as Juno and Inception, shared the topless image on his Instagram on Sunday and wrote: “Oh good my new phone works”.

More than 900,000 people have since liked the image with many commenting on the star’s toned abs and chest, which were seen in a bedroom mirror.

Page, who said in December last year he was transgender, has said in a recent interview that top surgery had been both “life-changing” and “life-saving”, as part of his transition.

He told Oprah Winfrey: “It’s, you know, getting out of the shower and the towel is around your waist, and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like ‘There I am’”.

“And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked ... It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body probably for the first time,” said Page.

Tommy Dorfman, who reintroduced herself as a trans woman this year, was among the dozens who replied to Page’s selfie by writing, “Brooooo.”

As did Ian Daniel, the host of documentary series Gaycation and a close friend of Page, who wrote: “You’re gonna break that phone tho with your intense hotness”.

“The mirror works too,” added Tourmaliiine, an LGBT+ artist and filmmaker.