New York City Mayor Eric Adams has slammed pro-Hamas protesters in Times Square after one was reportedly seen brandishing a swastika.

Protesters gathered in Times Square in New York City on Sunday, just a day after Hamas militants stormed into Israel early on Saturday morning, killing hundreds of people and taking dozens captive across the Gaza border.

Supporters of Israel were separated via a police barricade from backers of the Palestinian cause – one of whom was spotted on the front line holding up a swastika.

Mayor Adams condemned the protests, calling them “disgusting.”

He said: “Throughout the day, I’ve been monitoring the protest that started in Times Square and that moved through our streets to outside the Israeli Consulate General’s Office in New York.

“At a moment when innocent people are being slaughtered and children kidnapped in Israel, it is disgusting that this group of extremists would show support for terrorism. I reject this. New York City rejects this.

“Do not use our streets to spread your hate,” he added.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also denounced the protests, describing them as “abhorrent and morally repugnant.”

In a statement on Saturday, she said: “The people of Israel are facing violent terrorist attacks and civilian kidnappings. I condemn plans to rally in Times Square tomorrow in support of the perpetrators of these horrific actions. The planned rally is abhorrent and morally repugnant.

A protester was seen in Times Square brandishing a swastika (Stuart Meissner)

The protesters gathered in Times Square, with pro-Israel protesters seen donning Israeli flags, as pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered a block away, chanting and waving flags.

A group of pro-Israel protesters were seen crossing the police barricades to the pro-Palestinian side, leading to a short skirmish breaking out in the crowd, with one man ripping away an Israeli flag and throwing it to the sidewalk, where people stomped on it. Police quickly separated the two sides.

Demonstrators march in support of the Palestinian people (Getty Images)

Pro-Palestine protesters were later heard chanting “free, free Palestine, long live Palestine” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” as they marched away from Times Square to the Israeli Consulate General’s Office.

The protests came after Hamas militants killed more than 700 people in Israel over the weekend, with at least nine Americans among the dead.

Hamas militants opened fire on a music festival near the Gaza border, killing over 200 people, and seized partygoers as hostages.

Demonstrators in support of the Palestinian people face pro-Israel counter-protesters in Times Square (Getty Images)

Palestinian officials have said that more than 400 have been killed in retaliatory Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Thousands more people are believed to be injured while the number of individuals taken hostage by Hamas is currently unclear.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately declared a state of war and promised “mighty vengeance” on Israel’s attackers.

On Monday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered the “complete siege” of Gaza, saying authorities would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel.

Meanwhile, sirens have sounded in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, with witnesses in the latter city hearing explosions that may have been from rocket impacts or from mid-air interceptions.