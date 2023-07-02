Explosive devices detonated in Washington DC

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Explosives were detonated outside three businesses in Washington DC in the early morning hours of Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The stores in the northeast of the capital were targeted with explosive devices just minutes apart.

An explosive device was first set off around 4.30am inside an ATM attached to the Truist Bank in the 2300 block of Washington Place NE.

Just moments later, another device was detonated outside of a Nike store in the 700 block of H Street NE.

Around 4.45am, a Safeway grocery store was hit with a Molotov cocktail-style object.

Law enforcement are now hunting for the suspect.

MPD said in a statement that the perpetrators appeared to have targeted commercial establishments, not members of the public.

The businesses were closed at the time of the incident.

No one was injured when the explosives were detonated.

MPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrests of the individuals behind the Sunday attacks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD detectives at (202) 727-9099.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.