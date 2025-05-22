Two people shot near FBI field office in Washington DC
Two people, a man and a woman, have been shot near an FBI field office in Washington, D.C., authorities have said.
The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 300 block of F St NW – outside the Capital Jewish museum – on Wednesday evening, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Sources told ABC, one person is believed to be deceased and a second was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The identity of any suspects has not been shared, nor has a motive.
At least one of the people shot is believed to be a staff member at the Israeli embassy, ABC reported.
According to Josh Kraushaar, editor in chief of Jewish Insider, the incident occurred following the annual Young Diplomats Reception hosted by the American Jewish Committee’s DC Young Professional Board.
In a post on social media, MPD advised the public to avoid the area and said further details would soon be made available.
More follows ...
