Washington DC shooting eyewitness recalls moment she ‘looked evil in the eye’ as she gave suspect water
A Washington DC shooting eyewitness recalled her encounter with the man who shot and killed two Israeli embassy staff on Wednesday, 21 May.
“ I actually offered him, gave him water. Unbeknownst to me was I that I was looking evil in the eye,” said Jojo Drake Kalin, organiser of the Annual Young Diplomats Reception.
Police say the suspect, identified as Chicago man Elias Rodriguez, 30, chanted “free, free Palestine” following his arrest over the shooting, which occurred at 9.15pm local time after they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum focused on helping Gazans.
The victims have since been named as Yaron Lischinsky and his partner Sarah Milgrim, a couple who were about to become engaged.
