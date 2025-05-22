Video captured the moment a man was detained in the Washington DC Jewish Museum on Wednesday, 21 May, after two Israeli embassy staffers were shot dead.

Police say the suspect, identified as Chicago man Elias Rodriguez, 30, chanted “free, free Palestine” following his arrest over the shooting, which occurred at 9.15pm local time after they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum focused on helping Gazans.

The victims have since been named as Yaron Lischinsky and his partner Sarah Milgrim, a couple who were about to become engaged.

Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said Rodriguez, who was not previously known to police, was seen pacing outside the venue before the attack and afterwards tried to get inside before being detained by security.