Massive fire erupts at California walnut factory

Firefighters have finally put out an enormous fire at a walnut processing plant in Live Oak, California.

The Butte County Fire Department first reported the blaze at the Diamond Walnut Growers factory at about 8:40am on Friday. Almost three hours later, the flames were still going.

“Fire continues burning in the hundreds of bins stacked around the property edges,” the department tweeted. “A column of black smoke can periodically be seen as the fire finds the right fuel and oxygen combination and flames flare up. We continue to have 5 engines and a BC [Battalion Chief] committed.”

Authorities also said Highway 99 is closed through Live Oak, and several nearby homes have been evacuated.

“We did evacuate some of the residences right behind the facility and then to the north and south for precautions, but as of right now they are not in danger,” Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood told The Sacramento Bee. “It was just a precaution.”

At about 11:15am, police said the fire was under control.

“The fire at the Diamond Walnut Growers facility is currently contained,” the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. “If possible please avoid the area as fire crews are still conducting clean up.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow