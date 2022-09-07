Man miraculously survives three days in woods after fleeing alligator that ripped off his arm
“She’s already got my arm, so when we came up the third time, she finally did her death roll and took off with my arm,” victim Eric Merda recalled of the attack
Related video: Alligator attacks 77-year-old Florida woman at retirement community
A Florida man survived three days in the woods after having his arm ripped off by an alligator.
The attack took place in Myakka City, south of Tampa, earlier this summer. Eric Merda was in the swamp near Lake Manatee for several days after going swimming in the water.
Just in the area around Tampa Bay, there have been at least six alligator incidents this season, 10 Tampa Bay reported.
Mr Merda told the local station that entering the waters was “not the smartest decision a Florida boy could make.” He said he became lost in the woods on 17 July, near the Lake Manatee Fish Camp. When he came across the lake, he chose to swim across it instead of walking around.
“I look over and there’s a gator on my right-hand side so I went to swim and she got my forearm so I grabbed her ... she was trying to roll but she snapped her head so my arm went backwards ... completely,” he told 10 Tampa Bay.
He added that he was taken underwater by the alligator three times: “She’s already got my arm, so when we came up the third time, she finally did her death roll and took off with my arm,” he said.
He swam back to shore and started to walk, yelling for help.
“Bones poking out, muscles, if I try to move my fingers, you could see it twitching,” he told 10 Tampa Bay, adding that the pain was indescribable. “I felt like I was walking in circles, I didn’t know. So I followed the sun and power lines, stuff I could see.”
On the third day of walking through the swamp, he encountered a fence and a man on the opposite side.
“I said a gator got my arm, he said, ‘holy smokes man!’” Mr Merda said.
At Sarasota Memorial Hospital, most of his right arm was amputated. Mr Merda has since warned others of antagonizing alligators.
“Do not feed the gators and you guys know who you are, throwing rocks at them, I’ve seen it on the job sites, leave them gators alone,” he told 10 Tampa Bay.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies