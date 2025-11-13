Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Foreclosure-related filings were up nearly 20 percent in October year-over-year, the latest worrying sign as the U.S. adjusts to the Trump administration’s economic policy.

Last month, there were 36,766 U.S. properties in some stage of the foreclosure process, real estate data from Attom found, a three percent spike over September and a 19 percent bump from the same period last year.

“Even with these increases, activity remains well below historic highs,” Attom CEO Rob Barber said in a statement. “The current trend appears to reflect a gradual normalization in foreclosure volumes as market conditions adjust and some homeowners continue to navigate higher housing and borrowing costs.”

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has climbed to 6.24 percent, Freddie Mac announced, up from 6.22 percent last week.

Even with a recent Federal Reserve rate cut, home sales were down 0.3 percent from a year earlier during the four-week period ending in November 9, according to Redfin, with listings on the market taking a median period of 49 days to go under contract, the longest duration for this time of year since 2019.

open image in gallery Foreclosures are up, home sales are down, and inflation is rising, according to recent data, straining the U.S. economy ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The housing data is a “a double-edged sword,” Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist for Bright MLS, told Bloomberg.

“While economic concerns and declining consumer confidence have held many buyers back this year, the outlook for continued uncertainty in 2026 might be leading some buyers to get into the market now to take advantage of rate drops and more inventory,” she said.

Americans are increasingly worried about the fate of the economy, and affordability is considered a key reason why Democrats did so well during off-year elections earlier this month.

President Trump has insisted affordability questions are a Democratic “con job” and prices on “everything” are “way down,” even though this is not true.

open image in gallery President Trump has claimed that prices are falling across the board, even as inflation continues and voters concerned about the economy help elect a wave of Democrats this month ( AP )

Average prices were 1.7 percent higher in September than they were when Trump took office in January, and are up three percent year-over-year, according to the latest federal data from the Consumer Price Index.

Making matters worse, the White House said this week key government jobs data from October will “likely never” be released because of the disruptions of the government shutdown.

Michael Burry, the investor made famous in The Big Short for predicting the 2008 financial crisis, has deregistered his hedge fund and launched a series of bets against major tech companies, arguing the U.S. in the midst of a bubble.