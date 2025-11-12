House gears up for vote to end government shutdown after historic 54-day break: Live updates
The government could reopen as soon as Wednesday, potentially ending the longest shutdown on record
The House of Representatives is returning to Washington, D.C., following a 54-day break after the Senate passed a deal to end the shutdown.
The GOP-controlled Senate voted 60-40 on Monday night, with eight Senators — seven Democrats and one independent — breaking with Democrats to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul marked the only Republican to vote against the funding package.
The deal means the government is mostly funded through January 30, 2026, mass layoffs during the shutdown are reversed, and backpay is offered to federal workers.
The shutdown, which began on October 1, has left millions of Americans without Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. It has wreaked havoc at travel hubs, with mass delays and cancellations across the country due to a staffing shortage of air traffic controllers, who have been working without pay.
The second-longest shutdown occurred during President Donald Trump’s first term.
If the House passes the Senate bill, it heads to Trump’s desk. The president signaled earlier this week that he would sign the funding bill.
"We'll be opening up our country very quickly," he told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday. "The deal is very good."
Americans are divided on whether they approve shutdown deal: poll
According to a YouGov poll taken Monday after the Senate passed a funding package to end the longest government shutdown on record, 37 percent of Americans said they approve of the bill.
That’s compared to 29 percent who disapproved and 34 percent who said they were not sure about how they felt.
More than half of Americans said they were personally affected by the shutdown, which has dragged on since October 1. Millions have struggled to access food assistance this month while flight delays and cancellations have plagued U.S. airports.
Of that group, 15 percent said they were affected “a great deal,” 21 percent said they were “somewhat” affected, and 23 percent said they were affected “a little.” Meanwhile, 36 percent said they weren’t impacted at all.
What's in the Senate funding package?
On Monday, the GOP-controlled Senate passed a deal to end the longest-ever shutdown after seven Democrats and one independent joined Republicans to approve a funding package.
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was the only Republican “no” vote.
The deal includes reopening the government, reversing federal layoffs, and a vow to hold a vote on extending Affordable Care Act health insurance premiums in December.
ANALYSIS: Getting played by Republicans is nothing new for Schumer
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer looks like a dead man walking these days — and for good reason.
Even though he voted against the modified continuing resolution to reopen the government after a 41-day shutdown, numerous House Democrats and many Democratic advocates want the 74-year-old Brooklynite to step aside.
Schumer had decided to take a stand on trying to force Republicans to attach an extension of Covid-era enhanced tax credits to the Affordable Care Act’s insurance marketplace.
Eric Garcia has the story.
Getting played by Republicans is nothing new for Schumer — Now Democrats want him out
Members of Congress use creative ways to return to Washington, D.C.
The pair showed off that they made a pit stop at Buc-ee’s.
“Quick stop in Crossville, TN at the always reliable Buc-ee’s with my friend @RepTrentKelly as we head back to D.C. to end the Democrat shutdown. 8 more hours to go!” Crawford wrote on X Tuesday afternoon.
What has Trump said about the Senate funding package?
The president has signaled he would sign the bill if the House passes it.
"We'll be opening up our country very quickly," Trump told reporters in the White House earlier this week.
He added: "The deal is very good."
GOP lawmaker returns to Washington, D.C. by motorcycle
Wisconsin GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden said he’s riding his motorcycle hundreds of miles back to the nation’s capital.
The Republican lawmaker posted a video on X, writing that he planned to ride 951.8 miles on his Harley-Davidson.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments